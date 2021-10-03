Roundtable: Predicting the Dallas Maverick record and playoff seed

Though we have a few weeks until the season, give us your prediction for record and playoff seed!. Matthew: This is a more complicated question than it seems because we do not know how the team will play. The team that empowers Luka Doncic as a pick and roll playmaker by surrounding him and Kristaps Porzingis with elite shooting, competent defenders is a regular season juggernaut waiting to happen. That team would likely challenge for the best offensive rating of all time and be slightly above average defensively if Porzingis can return to form on that end. On the other hand if the team tries to hard to empower Porzingis as a mid range and post creator rather than a shooter and finisher there is a very real chance that this team struggles mightily. Overall I am going to have faith that Kidd will figure things out and utilize the ample spacing this roster should provide along with a career year from Porzingis to finish 55 and 27 with the third seed in the west.