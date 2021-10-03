CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Roundtable: Predicting the Dallas Maverick record and playoff seed

By Kirk Henderson
Mavs Moneyball
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough we have a few weeks until the season, give us your prediction for record and playoff seed!. Matthew: This is a more complicated question than it seems because we do not know how the team will play. The team that empowers Luka Doncic as a pick and roll playmaker by surrounding him and Kristaps Porzingis with elite shooting, competent defenders is a regular season juggernaut waiting to happen. That team would likely challenge for the best offensive rating of all time and be slightly above average defensively if Porzingis can return to form on that end. On the other hand if the team tries to hard to empower Porzingis as a mid range and post creator rather than a shooter and finisher there is a very real chance that this team struggles mightily. Overall I am going to have faith that Kidd will figure things out and utilize the ample spacing this roster should provide along with a career year from Porzingis to finish 55 and 27 with the third seed in the west.

www.mavsmoneyball.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks Media Day Thread

Though we’ve been running a fair amount of preview content since last week, we’re going to take a break for today as we watch for the extensive media day coverage that’s going to roll out both with the Mavericks and the rest of the NBA. If you haven’t logged back...
NBA
thesmokingcuban.com

Dallas Mavericks position battles heading into training camp

Dallas Mavericks position battle heading into training camp: 3. Reserve wing. With three wings likely to play significant minutes and finding 30-plus for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, there will be a playing time crunch on the bench. Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber will each play around 25 meaning these four players will likely be fighting for the 25 minutes or so left in the rotation.
NBA
thesmokingcuban.com

Dallas Mavericks: 5 biggest takeaways from 2021 media day

Biggest takeaway from Dallas Mavericks media day: 3. KP’s role is changing. No player sounded more excited during media day than Kristaps Porzingis, and there was plenty of energy to go around. The Unicorn struggled in the playoffs after he was asked to play an uncomfortable role, but those days are behind him. The 26-year-old is genuinely excited about playing for new head coach Jason Kidd and being a more featured part of the offense.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Contender comparison: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of a Ben Simmons sized crisis. Will Simmons be on the team when the season starts? When the playoffs start? If not, will they get a good return for him? There are nothing but questions surrounding the Sixers, which makes this the perfect time to compare them to the Dallas Mavericks. This one will be fun!
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jason Kidd
ClutchPoints

2 potential trade candidates for the Dallas Mavericks entering 2021 training camp

The Dallas Mavericks are entering this season with a ton of expectations. They have MVP candidate Luka Doncic and he is now committed to the franchise long term. However, while Luka is a superstar talent, the Mavericks will still need valuable contributions from their other players going forward, or some new players coming in. There are some trade candidates for the Mavericks currently playing for other teams.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner To Dallas

There are plenty of teams in the NBA that could still be looking to make a trade, even this late in the offseason. The Dallas Mavericks seem like that kind of team because of the goal they are trying to accomplish. It will be interesting to see if they match up with another team that has been in NBA trade rumors for quite some time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Covid
thesmokingcuban.com

Dallas Mavericks: 3 things to watch for at open practice

Thing to watch for at Dallas Mavericks open practice: 2. KP’s role. Kristaps Porzingis struggled against the LA Clippers in the playoffs last season as his role shrunk. The Unicorn became a spot-up shooter and failed to protect the rim as the Mavs were ousted in the first round for the second straight year.
NBA
thesmokingcuban.com

Dallas Mavericks: 4 players on the roster bubble

Player on Dallas Mavericks roster bubble: 2. Tyrell Terry. Terry was the Mavs second-round pick in 2020, but the 21-year-old played just 56 total minutes as a rookie. He missed time dealing with a personal issue as he struggled to crack the rotation. Terry was hurt by the pandemic as the G League season was condensed and his opportunities to play minutes were limited.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

5 key takeaways from Sunday’s Fan Jam

There was a lot of excitement around the team today at the 2021 Dallas Mavericks Fan Jam. Star duo Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis shared a laugh on the bench, Doncic jokingly talked some trash to head coach Jason Kidd during the scrimmage, and Tim Hardaway Jr. made sure to remind the rookies that it was tradition to participate in a dance battle at the end of the event.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Mavs Moneyball

Five Mavericks games that will make you rejoice

Over the weekend we looked at five Mavericks games this season that will make you rage — the kind of nights that will make you grab your favorite bourbon and burn all your Mavericks gear. But everything isn’t all doom and gloom. Every season the Mavericks find a way to...
NBA
chatsports.com

How the Dallas Mavericks rank in the annual NBA GM Survey

Everyone loves preseason NBA predictions. Not even team general managers can pass up the opportunity to prognosticate. Every year, John Schuhmann of NBA.com surveys a pool of GMs to get their predictions for the upcoming season. It’s an interesting look into the thought processes of the league’s movers and shakers.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

The 4 biggest questions: What does a Jason Kidd coached Mavericks team look like?

It’s that time of year when we once again take stock of the Mavericks’ new-ish roster and see how the pieces all fit together. This is becoming something of an annual tradition for me. I love getting past the news, rumors and speculation and diving into the actual basketball. You can read my previous installments on the 2021, 2020 and 2017 rosters... boy, I really liked Josh Richardson and Delon Wright, huh?
NBA
chatsports.com

What to watch for during the Dallas Maverick preseason games

Almost all of the big questions regarding the 2021-22 Dallas Mavericks are about the rotation. While you can only take so much away from preseason, here are four things I’m watching for to give us a better idea of how this team might look come October 21, when that Mavericks kick off the regular season against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
NBA

2021-22 Season Preview: Dallas Mavericks

Back-to-back first-round playoff exits for a team featuring one of the league’s most exciting players in Luka Doncic weighed heavily in Dallas. The eventual shakeup this offseason included a mutual parting of ways with longtime president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson and the resignation of coach Rick Carlisle after a 13-year run in Dallas.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Jason Kidd has a lot to prove

Jason Kidd is a basketball genius. Rick Carlisle has routinely stated that Kidd was the smartest player he ever coached. Thus far, that genius as a player has not transferred to his coaching career. His record as a head coach is 183 and 190 in the regular season and nine and 15 in the playoffs.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy