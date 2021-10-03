CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin claims COVID-19 vaccine ended his season

By Rashad Milligan
peachtreehoops.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Atlanta Hawks point guard Brandon Goodwin’s season ended early last year due to “minor respiratory condition,” according to a team report this past May. The Hawks went on a deep postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals and the team decided not to bring the Norcross graduate back after drafting Sharife Cooper and signing Delon Wright. Goodwin has not signed with another NBA team since.

www.peachtreehoops.com

Comments / 191

Bravo Zulu
7d ago

Blood clots from the "vaccine." Because the spike protein in the vaccine binds to your vascular endothelium cell wall. When the platelets pass through clotting happens. These "vaccines" are dangerous.

Reply(83)
72
Jackie. Koklarinis
7d ago

Ha your lucky that is all the vaccine did. A lot are dying from it. And of course they are saying covid killed these people smh. No it’s the vaccine!

Reply(8)
40
1Psalm91
7d ago

This is so sad that this has happened to him behind that vaccine...and he can't even sue the Pharmaceutical Companies for ruining his career because that's what they did making that poison mandatory.

Reply(2)
40
Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
Sharife Cooper
basketball-addict.com

Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade

The New York Knicks made some noise in the offseason, but as team president Leon Rose noted, the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Rose hinted about the team’s plan to pull off a blockbuster trade in the coming weeks and months. The team added Kemba Walker and Evan […] The post Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Cdc
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Jay Williams News

ESPN just can’t seem to find the right mix of people for its NBA pregame show. Every couple of years, the Worldwide Leader rolls out a new crew for NBA Countdown, hoping they’ve finally found the right ingredients for a show that can match what Turner Sports has in Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy