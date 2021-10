We are getting a new playpen soon, UBS Arena, which the Islanders will call home for the next couple of decades. By all accounts, it looks beautiful. But we will need to wait before we see where it settles on our list of favorite local venues, because it is noise — frantic, frenetic, desperate noise — that we remember our ballparks and arenas by.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO