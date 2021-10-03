CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Where Is My Mother’s Safety Net?

By Stephanie H. Murray
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHF42_0cFfK0Qu00
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty; The Atlantic

My dad didn’t believe my mom when she announced that she was leaving him. Desperate, after years spent begging him to accept treatment for a worsening mental illness, she threatened to move out if he didn’t comply with his doctor’s recommendations. “Where will you go?” he asked.

A former stay-at-home parent of five grown children, all just beginning their careers around the country, my mom had no money of her own and no job. Given her sparse work history, it seemed unlikely that she’d be able to find a position that allowed her to support herself. Even if she did, at 58 years old, she was rapidly approaching the end of her working years. And unlike my father, she’d have little in the way of Social Security to rely on in retirement.

She left anyway, free-falling to a life of almost certain poverty.

America’s retirement system is stacked against mothers. Women are more likely than men to reduce their hours or drop out of the workforce to raise children and, as a result, are likelier to face poverty in old age. America’s primary safety net for the elderly—Social Security—rewards long careers and high pay, all but guaranteeing that parents who focus on the work of child-rearing receive the smallest payouts. I knew this, and as I listened to my mom recount my father’s callous question, I found myself wondering the same thing: Where would she go?

My mom was in the second year of a medical residency in New York City when she got pregnant with her first child. It was 1986, and the pediatric program for which she interned showed no mercy for her circumstances. She worked 80-hour weeks made up of overnight shifts right up until the day she gave birth. I once asked her if she had maternity leave, and she laughed—she was given two unpaid weeks to recover and return to her regular schedule.

She didn’t go back. And although she had planned to resume her training, life got in the way. My father’s income as a paralegal didn’t come close to covering the expenses of their growing family in Manhattan, so he looked for work elsewhere. When he found it, my parents moved to a rural part of Virginia, far from any teaching hospitals. They ended up having five kids over the course of seven years, and my mom stayed at home to raise us for most of the next 18.

My mother’s time away from the workforce means she’ll enter retirement with few of her own resources, which is hardly uncommon. Even when mothers don’t leave the workforce entirely, they tend to earn less than their male counterparts and thus accrue smaller savings over their lifetime. This isn’t a problem for married women who can rely on a spouse’s savings. But unmarried mothers have no such support. And although divorced mothers are technically entitled to half of the assets accrued during the marriage, it doesn’t always shake out that way. Until a divorce is finalized, those retirement assets belong to the person who earned them to do with as they please—and divorce is an expensive and lengthy process. Women with limited knowledge of or access to their spouse’s assets may have trouble proving that those assets exist, or getting their share before they’ve been spent.

That’s what happened to my mother. As my father’s health worsened, he stopped working consistently and regularly dipped into his retirement savings to keep a roof over his head, leaving little for the divorce court to distribute. By then, neither of my parents were well positioned for retirement (though my dad, unlike my mom, could count on help from wealthy parents). But America’s social safety net did a far better job of catching my dad than my mom—because Social Security ties benefits directly to income.

When you retire, the amount you receive in Social Security each month is a percentage of your average income during your 35 highest-earning years. Those with meager work histories may be entitled to a spousal benefit equivalent to, at most, half of what their current or former spouse receives each month. By design, this system penalizes anyone who, at any point in their life, works part-time; chooses a lower-paying, family-friendly job; or stays home to care for their children. Because women are more likely to do all those things, they inevitably receive smaller payouts than men. The average retirement benefit for men is about $1,600 a month, roughly $300 more than the average woman receives. My mom’s spousal benefit will amount to about $650 a month if she waits until she’s 70 to claim it, compared with my father’s $1,300. The fact that women enter retirement with fewer resources and are entitled to fewer retirement benefits puts single, widowed, and divorced mothers at a particularly high risk of poverty in old age.

For much of human history, having children was the surest path to a comfortable retirement, which is one reason that, until fairly recently, people had so many of them. Parents had five or six kids in the hopes that a couple of them would survive long enough to care for them in their old age. Children had a powerful incentive to honor this bargain in order to inherit their parents’ possessions. Economic development disrupted this arrangement by giving young adults more opportunities; countries began publicly funding pensions and medical care for the elderly to remedy the elder poverty that emerged as a result.

This system of socialized elder care is better in some ways, because it ensures that elderly people aren’t left destitute even if they don’t have children willing and able to care for them. But it hasn’t made any of us less dependent on children in old age. Adult children no longer pay out of pocket for their parents’ housing or medical care—they pay with their tax dollars instead. That’s why it’s so strange that Social Security is structured the way it is. The program rewards work and ignores parenting, but needs both to function. If we all worked and no one had kids, our elder-care system would collapse under us as we aged—and not just Social Security. Medicare, the broader economy, and financial markets depend on people having babies too.

I’m certainly not the first to complain about the way Social Security is structured. In 1993, the feminist economist Shirley Burggraf wrote that we should “socialize more of the costs” of parenting or “privatize more of the benefits,” by awarding Americans’ payroll taxes that fund Social Security directly to the parents who raised them. If I had my way, we’d do some version of both: publicly fund the costs of child-rearing, and award Social Security credits to caregivers as well as workers, as many European countries do. Or we could simply give everyone the same retirement benefit, regardless of how much they worked or how many children they had.

As I expected, my mother has had difficulty finding steady work. She looked for low-level employment in the medical field, only to discover that her decades-old medical degree left her “overqualified but under-certified” to do them.

She worked as a teacher at a small, private Montessori school for a bit. When that position was eliminated, she was hired as a dispatcher at a local police station on the condition that she survive a probationary six-month training period. The job was tough: 12-hour overnight shifts, harkening back to her days as a resident in New York. She found it much more difficult to keep up with them at 62, and was let go after three months for incorrectly coding an emergency into the computer system during her third night shift in a row.

Then the coronavirus hit, and as businesses across Virginia froze their hiring processes or shut down altogether, her leads dried up entirely. In June of 2020, she accepted a teaching position at another underfunded Montessori school, in Cleveland. I think, secretly, she was grateful for the pandemic. Her COVID relief checks, and mine, were the sole reason she could afford the move to Ohio. But that position didn’t work out either, and she uprooted her life once again to chase gainful employment that grows only more elusive as she ages.

Then, in June of this year, my dad died suddenly of a heart attack, and we learned that my mother is entitled to collect his Social Security benefits because my parents were married for so long. My father was a troubled man, and his refusal to accept treatment strained my relationship with him just as it did his marriage. But I loved him as any daughter would, and it angers me that I felt any relief at his premature death on my mother’s behalf.

Throughout her struggles, my mother has received little sympathy from family, friends, and strangers alike. After all, if she didn’t want to be dependent on my dad in old age, she shouldn’t have had kids before her career was better established, and certainly shouldn’t have had so many of them. With the U.S. birth rate having reached yet another historic low last year, many women in my generation seem to have elected not to repeat my mother’s mistakes. I certainly won’t.

Comments / 10

wanna know
7d ago

All Women who worked hard as stay at home Momd should get on their states HUD list, apply and accept All medical and food stamp help. It's the only way they will survive old age.As we know our children have lives of their own with families themselves to raise and we are no longer in the Waltons age of taking care of family. I know, I have 3 grown children spread about the country who have no intention of taking me in when the time comes. I'll wind up in some nursing home somewhere. So utilize your states programs and hold your head up high. You and your spouse paid for these programs thru your working years.

Reply
6
Also Known As
7d ago

Women are also entitled to their husbands' social security once he passes, whichever amount is higher of the two.

Reply(3)
5
Barbara Armstrong
6d ago

Pediatric Residency may be a paid position now but I wonder if it was 35 to 40 years ago? In my experience that pay is more of a stipend and certainly not enough to hire a nanny. Daycare may have been an option but it was not free either and back then most day cares were Mon thru Friday 7am to 5pm - not very accommodating to the schedule of a medical resident. Your sanctimonious reply is neither helpful or kind and doesn't take into account multiple other issues. You are no doubt tremendously successful because you have made all the right decisions - good for you. However, that in no way gives you the right to judge another woman so harshly. Women still struggle with inequality in education, jobs, pay, and the last thing they need is criticism from other women who should know better. SHAME ON YOU!

Reply
3
Related
Duluth News Tribune

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

Both my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kankakee Daily Journal

How does Social Security work when a spouse or ex-spouse dies?

Dear Savvy Senior, Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my 17-year-old daughter are eligible for anything? — Divorced Survivor. Dear Divorced, If your ex-husband worked and paid Social Security taxes and you and/or your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Where’s the compassion when we need it?

We are a reactive society. Even amidst a pandemic that has now claimed over 700,000 American lives, our attention span is limited. For a time, last year, our attention was focused upon the plight of nursing home residents and staff, as all congregate settings suffered a devastating human toll from COVID-19. Yet with the miracle of vaccinations dramatically reducing nursing home deaths, challenges facing our most vulnerable citizens are once again out of sight, out of mind.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Retirement Income#Elderly People#Poverty#Old Age
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Distanced family visit causes heartache

Dear Amy: My wife and I recently visited our cross-border family for the first time since COVID struck. We insisted on no vaccine protocols for my wife’s family, even though the unvaccinated children are all in school. We only applied a protocol to my mother, who is unvaccinated, but also...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chicago Sun-Times

Once you’ve sung to your brother as he dies in your arms, then you can tell me you don’t believe in vaccines

My brother died in a hospital ICU. I’m so done with all the BS reasons others give for not doing what’s right for their fellow man. So many people have no first-hand knowledge of what COVID-19 does to a loved one and to a family. They have no idea what it is like to see your loved one — who was immunosuppressive, who was vaccinated, who did everything right — not be able to defeat the Delta variant of COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
Business Insider

I let my husband handle our finances for years, but his sudden death at 37 forced me to heal my past money wounds fast and take control — all while in acute grief

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy