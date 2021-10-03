Letter: Doesn't make it right

I must take issue with the letter writer’s rebuttal (Sept. 28) to my column about abortion (Sept. 19). If you are going to dispute someone, at least use the right words. He quotes me as saying “that droves of couples are waiting to adopt.” In the third paragraph, he uses the word droves again. My actual word was many — quite a difference from droves.
Have you ever found yourself overly excited about a particular cause? Or felt your heart ache over an event or situation that you wanted to help alleviate? Oftentimes we feel connected to a particular mission and a pull on our heart to serve in that specific regard. From my involvement...
Are you looking to boost your mood? When you lift your mind with words of praise for God, your spirits will lift and you will realize that no matter what you are going through, there are many blessings to be grateful for. Today's Prayer:. Dear God, I celebrate You, my...
Can we have a frank discussion about freedom? The freedom I’m talking about is the freedom afforded to anyone who finds his or her way to Jesus the Christ. There is something quite liberating when you know or come to realize that you’ve been “set free’” as they say. Have you ever thought about what that really means? The word, […]
Five years before everyone knew what a ventilator was, I became a professional patient with a blood cancer. The treatment and complications left me with physical and mental problems I’ll struggle with for the second half of my life. Not one of my doctors ever suggested a poultice of eye of newt in sriracha sauce as a treatment. But it does cure all forms of coronavirus. What, you don’t believe that? No matter, evolution doesn’t care what you believe.
There are an estimated 10 million jobs available and an estimated 8 million people not working. And yet the government wants to extend the unemployment benefits!. Joe Biden is a Catholic. When he was a senator he said life begins at conception. The Catholic church has always been against abortion. But now as president he is pro-choice but still claims to follow the Catholic religion!
Two writers against abortion without any exceptions replied to my letter (Sept. 28). They agree all abortions take life bringing God’s judgment, despite moral dilemmas we fallible humans face. One writes, “There are not enough excuses, no matter how valid or heart wrenching, no amount of justification that will restrain...
Wake up fellow Americans. Our country is really in a crisis. Not just a border crisis. We have a sitting American president who is not able to make any decisions and rapidly is declining mentally. Watching him stumble through the motions of being president and not even able to read a teleprompter is really sad. Who is really in charge of the White House?
Regarding an online reader comment (Oct. 8): How sad to me when one comment on abortion laws can say that "something" the size of a grain of rice "deserves more rights than actual adult." Where is the respect for life itself if we are not all allowed to grow and...
Senate Bill 8, otherwise known as the “six-week ban,” has been law for a month, and Texans already are feeling its insidious effects. Fearful of frivolous lawsuits, three abortion clinics in San Antonio have stopped offering abortions. Recently, one of our own community members, Dr. Alan Braid, chose to uphold the oath he took out of a duty to care for his patient and performed an abortion despite the state’s newest restriction.
During this time of devastating Covid, destructive hurricanes, unprecedented income inequality, unchecked racism, polarization destroying families and friends, the Columbus Monument Corp. has decided to raise $30,000 to save a statue. This money is not to help Afghan families fleeing a murderous regime or for those who have been thrust into poverty due to medical bills. This money isn’t being used to help the underprivileged reach dreams, or to help the Little Brothers and Sisters organization with inner-city kids. No, they felt this money was better spent to conserve an Italian symbol. A symbol that gives this small group of Italian Americans pride in their heritage but at the painful expense of other ethnic groups whose humanity he didn’t respect and many almost completely destroyed.
Prescott, Ariz (formerly of Holland) We enthusiastically support Ken Freestone’s candidacy for the at-large seat on Holland City Council. He’s been a passionate booster of everything Holland over the 35 years we’ve known him — from his commitment to local and regional environmental issues, to his support of local businesses, to his service on city commissions, to his previous service as an elected member of city council.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Bexar County judge denied an attorney's motion to remove a 5-year-old boy from his foster home because his foster parents aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. Senior Judge Susan Reed initially ruled that the boy should be removed from Richard and Barbara Bernhardt's home, but she reversed her decision this week after learning that they have a medical condition, celiac disease, that they say prevents them from taking the vaccine, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
To kick off the school year, First Baptist Church of Longview presented teachers at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School with $500 gift cards to be used at Lakeshore Learning. The money was given to help teachers provide learning resources for the students at the school. Katie Yoder, children’s minister at...
On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session. This story, which focuses on Proposition 3, is the third of an eight-part series. PROPOSITION 3. This constitutional amendment would prohibit the...
Julee Rachels clutched her hands to her chest, a smile on her face, as members of the Country Patches Quilt Guilt unfolded a variety of quilts before her. The CEO and founder of Heartisans Marketplace knew where the quilts were headed and who they would be keeping warm. This year,...
Every Monday afternoon I turn down Fillmore Avenue en route to my 11-year-old daughter's piano lesson. And every Monday for the past couple months there is a flag that says "F$@k Biden." At what point did we decide we are OK with our young children seeing this word hanging on...
With the stance that Mayor Dave Bronson has taken, we are sure to experience more needless deaths. It’s not rocket science; even in 1918 people had more sense than today’s anti-mask and anti-vaccine proponents. Stop the madness. Mayor Bronson has shown that he clearly does not care about those who...
Our mayor readily admits he is not a doctor, and I would venture that he is probably not much of a businessman, either. Early on, as a wannabe politician, he made the self-serving political decision of leaving any COVID-related decisions up to individual choices while taking absolutely no measurable action to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Anchorage. Yet now he feels qualified to criticize hospital officials for their choices.
