Letter: Doesn't make it right

During this time of devastating Covid, destructive hurricanes, unprecedented income inequality, unchecked racism, polarization destroying families and friends, the Columbus Monument Corp. has decided to raise $30,000 to save a statue. This money is not to help Afghan families fleeing a murderous regime or for those who have been thrust into poverty due to medical bills. This money isn’t being used to help the underprivileged reach dreams, or to help the Little Brothers and Sisters organization with inner-city kids. No, they felt this money was better spent to conserve an Italian symbol. A symbol that gives this small group of Italian Americans pride in their heritage but at the painful expense of other ethnic groups whose humanity he didn’t respect and many almost completely destroyed.

10 DAYS AGO