The 787-8s Norwegian first took delivery of a Dreamliner in August 2013, according to ch-aviaiton.com. EI-LNB was originally ordered by ILFC, and leased to Norwegian Long Haul, as that branch was known at the time. After Long Haul merged with the main Norwegian in 2015, the aircraft was re-registered LN-LNB, and was operated by the airline for a total of six years before being withdrawn from use in September 2019.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO