Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,094 new cases reported

By Daniel Griffin, NBC4 Staff
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Oct. 2, the state is reporting a total of 1,426,300 (+6,094) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 73,619 (233) hospitalizations and 9,537 (+14) ICU admissions.

Saturday’s new case numbers are slightly below the 21-day average of 6,292 cases.

On Saturday, ODH reported a total of 6,319,322 Ohioans — 54.06% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process, an increase of 7,345 from the previous day.

Also Friday, the Department of Health reported 328 deaths, bringing the total to 22,273. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. That is the highest reported total during the delta wave.

During a news conference, Friday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced the Ohio Vax-2-School program will double the total prize money announced by Governor Mike DeWine from $1 million to $2 million.

“This is the time for younger Ohioans to get the facts and to make the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to help protect themselves and others,” said Vanderhoff. “And we’re hopeful the $2 million in scholarship prizes will help provide an incentive much like Vax-A-Million did to help speed up the timeline for Ohioans who are seeking to be vaccinated.”

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses :

  • People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.
  • People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

