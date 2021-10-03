CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

London Marathon 2021: Joyciline Jepkosgei and Sisay Lemma win titles in fast times

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyciline Jepkosgei took Kenyan compatriot and world-record holder Brigid Kosgei's London Marathon title as the full-scale race returned. Jepkosgei, who won the 2019 New York Marathon, made the decisive move at 22 miles and went on to win by 15 seconds. The 27-year-old crossed the line in two hours 17...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Shura Kitata ready to defend London Marathon title despite hamstring injury

Reigning London Marathon champion Shura Kitata has insisted he is ready to defend his crown on Sunday despite being troubled by a hamstring injury. The Ethiopian edged a sprint finish in the elite men’s race last October to topple the great Eliud Kipchoge, who had won the annual event in England’s capital on four occasions.
WORLD
Indy100

Accountant aims to beat fastest panda time at London Marathon

An accountant is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course in fancy dress for prostate cancer. Hayden Harbud, 45, from Worcester Park in Surrey decided to dress as a giant panda to help raise awareness of the disease after the death of his close friend and the diagnosis of his father.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
FOX Sports

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge ahead...
WORLD
The Independent

London Marathon 2021: Start time, route, odds and everything you need to know

The London marathon is back and it takes place on Sunday with athletes and the public ready to take on the 26-mile beast.Among the athletes is Brigid Kosgei who says she is well prepared for the race in which she is arguably favourite to win.She said: “First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in the Olympics last month, my body was still very tired but I did a lot of preparation to correct this.“After the Olympics I went and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mara Yamauchi
Person
Marcel Hug
Person
Brigid Kosgei
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ticket applications for Birmingham 2022 close to 2million

The Commonwealth Games has received almost two million applications for tickets to Birmingham 2022.Organisers say they are well on the way to having capacity crowds at all venues in what will be the first multi-sport event to have full stadia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.On Thursday morning the Queen launched her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on its global relay.Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.The Queen, with The Earl of Wessex, launched The Queen’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Belgium vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Belgium take on France tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, in what is also a rematch of their 2018 World Cup last four encounter. France were the victors on that occasion in St Petersburg before Didier Deschamps’ side went on to defeat Croatia in the final and lift the World Cup for the second time. This is their first meeting since, with Belgium still looking for the first piece of silverware of their ‘golden generation’ after their Euro 2020 bid was ended by eventual champions Italy at the quarter-final stage. Follow Belgium vs France LIVEFrance are also...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valencia Marathon#London Marathon 2021#Kenyan#Swiss#Bbc Sport#Briton#British
The Independent

Belgium vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League semi-final tonight

France will look to put their poor run of form behind them when they take on Belgium in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League tonight. Didier Deschamps’ side suffered a shock exit on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, as Kylian Mbappe missed the vital kick after a thrilling 3-3 draw. Les Blues have not been convincing since, and dropped points to both Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, and will be without N’Golo Kante for tonight’s last four match. Follow Belgium vs France LIVEBelgium also suffered disappointed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton not expecting grid penalty at Turkish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has said he does not expect to start Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid.Hamilton’s Mercedes team are weighing up whether to hand the Briton a fourth engine here – one more than is permitted – with doubts over reliability.Such a move would see Hamilton, who leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just two points in the world championship standings with seven rounds left, penalised and thrown down the order.Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that a fresh engine is on the table – but speaking on Thursday, the seven-time world champion said: “At the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Danny Noppert sees off Ian White to reach World Grand Prix semi-finals

Danny Noppert sealed a place in the World Grand Prix semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Ian White in Leicester.The Dutchman, who had already seen off compatriots Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort to secure his first appearance in a quarter-final, was in dominant form against the 12-time ranking event winner.Boasting a 95 average and a 116 check-out in the final set, Noppert seldom looked troubled in the last two sets, after Englishman White had levelled the match with a 12-dart leg.𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗧!Danny Noppert continues his sensational run at the 2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix as...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING
BBC

Helen Nkwocha - the first female coach of a European top-flight men's team

Helen Nkwocha was fired by drive and determination when she sold her home and decided to live on a houseboat to fund her dream of becoming a professional football coach. Never in her wildest dreams could she have imagined she would become the first female coach of a top-flight men's team in Europe.
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Runners Meet Former Race Champions, Buy Gear At Fan Fest

BOSTON (CBS) — The clock is ticking and the final countdown to Marathon Monday is underway. On Saturday, Fan Fest was busy with anxious runners buying gear and enjoying Boston in the fall. “It’s wonderful. I love fall running. It’s my favorite time of year,” runner Tonya MacNeil said. Hundreds of runners crowded the finish line to grab a snapshot of this historic race with their bibs in hand. Fan Fest was filled with energy. 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi took photos with runners. He says this city has touched his heart. “I’m just blessed to be a part of that journey. And...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy