We’ll make sure people have turkeys at Christmas, says Tory chairman

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Anyone fearing the UK’s worsening supply crisis would scupper their Christmas dinner should rest assured that turkeys will be available this festive season, the Tory chairman has said.

Oliver Dowden said ensuring the country had enough poultry to see it through to the new year was a priority for the government, as the number of sectors affected by labour shortages continued to grow.

The government hopes that the army of workers brought in from overseas on temporary visas will “save Christmas” but food and haulage industry leaders have been quick to pour cold water on the plans.

Speaking to Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Dowden insisted there were supply chain problems across the world due to lorry driver shortages, but said issues with turkey production were being addressed.

“We will make sure that people have their turkeys for Christmas,” he said.

“I know that for the Environment Secretary George Eustice, this is absolutely top of his list.”

He added: “We are not unique in the UK in this. If you look across Poland, the US, other countries, there are shortages of drivers – that's to do with a range of factors.”

The government’s central response to critics’ complaints of a worsening supply crisis is to insist that the country cannot expect to rely on cheap immigrant labour in future.

But at the same time, ministers have announced 5,000 temporary visas to foreign lorry drivers amid warnings of shortages on the shelves in the run-up to Christmas – apparently acknowledging that allowing workers from overseas to come to the UK is a solution to the crisis.

Experts have encouraged shoppers to buy Christmas dinner in advance and put it in the freezer if they want to avoid disappointment.

“Ultimately, now I think we have just run out of time,” said James Withers, of Scotland Food & Drink. “I don’t think there is anything that can be done now to get the Christmas trade where it should be.

“That’s despite warnings being sounded since the summer of the scale of the potential labour shortage we might face.”

Mr Withers recommended that people should “plan ahead” and think early about food that could be frozen to avoid disappointment later on.

The Independent

Fears of Christmas chaos as energy price spike sparks warnings of factory shutdowns

Fears are growing of Christmas chaos for British businesses and consumers after industry warned of factory shutdowns within weeks as fuel prices spiral upwards.In an emergency conference call with energy intensive industries, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was warned that electricity costs five times their normal level were “not sustainable” for a host of companies – some of which risk irreparable damage to facilities if they are forced to turn the power off.Meanwhile, in an indication of growing concern in Downing Street about shortages in the shops at Christmas, Boris Johnson appointed a supply chain tsar to try to ensure the...
The Independent

Treasury denies talks with Business Secretary over energy crisis support

Hopes that firms could receive major packages of support to weather the energy crisis this winter faded as the Treasury flatly denied having been in talks with the Business Department.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng indicated on Sunday that struggling manufacturers and energy firms will not get much more support but said he is working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help industry.However, a senior Treasury source insisted to the PA news agency that no such talks have taken place despite firms pleading for help to prevent further collapses as wholesale gas prices spiral.Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights...
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
The Independent

Shoppers buying frozen turkeys early amid Christmas supply fears, Tesco says

Shoppers are buying frozen turkeys early in a bid to avoid any potential disruption to their Christmas dinner, the boss of Tesco has said.The supermarket giant said it was confident of good product availability for Christmas but there could still be “bumps in the road” amid supply chain challenges affecting the sector.Tesco praised the “resilience of our supply chain” as it said it has already hired about 15,000 extra temporary staff as part of preparations for Christmas.Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said that about 60% of the turkeys it sells each year are frozen but that this is likely...
Telegraph

Businesses have become ‘drunk on cheap labour’, say Tories

British businesses have become "drunk on cheap labour", Cabinet ministers believe, with the Government insisting that industry must shoulder the responsibility for petrol and food shortages. A series of ministers criticised firms at the Conservative Party conference, with several members of the Cabinet understood to be furious at what they...
Shropshire Star

Christmas supply fears ‘slightly overblown’ says Morrisons chairman

Andrew Higginson said he thinks it will be a ‘good’ festive season for customers. Supply chain issues facing supermarkets in the run-up to Christmas have been “slightly overblown”, the chairman of Morrisons has said. Andrew Higginson brushed aside speculation that recent challenges could affect Christmas trade and he thinks it...
Shropshire Star

Tories have reduced Britain to ‘chaos’ over fuel crisis, says Starmer

The Labour leader called on Boris Johnson to give key workers priority access to petrol supplies. Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of reducing the country to “chaos” through its failure to deal with the fuel crisis. The Labour leader said the haulage industry was “beyond frustrated” at the...
Telegraph

PM promises families Covid inquiry chairman by Christmas

A Covid-19 inquiry chairman will be appointed by Christmas, Boris Johnson has promised bereaved families. The Prime Minister made the pledge when he hosted a private meeting with representatives from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK on Tuesday afternoon. However the event, which lasted for just over an hour,...
BBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
The Independent

What’s the latest on the US opening up to travellers?

Q Any rumours of exactly when the US will open up in November? Do you know when an announcement is likely?. A In recent weeks three western governments have announced radical changes to Covid travel policies with no specific dates attached. The UK’s plan to replace “day two” PCR tests with lateral flow is going to happen, we understand, sometime this month; speaking on the BBC yesterday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Hopefully in time for people returning from half-term holidays potentially, and certainly by the end of October.” Yet with just three weeks remaining, there is no certainty – which is maddening for families hoping to plan a half-term escape.
The Independent

Would France really cut off energy supplies to the UK and Jersey?

Would France cut off supplies of electricity to the UK and Jersey just because its fishing boats aren’t getting the permits they need?. It is unlikely, given everything, but cannot be ruled out. Even in the current bad-tempered environment it would seem harsh to deprive Jersey’s medical facilities of all their electricity (the pipeline from France being the only reliable permanent source of energy). Killing Jersey’s sick and elderly as winter sets in as an act of spite isn’t what Boris Johnson might call “une bonne look”.
