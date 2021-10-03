West End Sneak safety

Friday around 5:15 p.m. a young deer was hit and killed on Power Plant Road near the city of Aspen gas pumps (part of what has recently become known as the “West End Sneak”). It is in our neighborhood. As with many of you in your respective neighborhoods, we had become attached to this family of animals that has been browsing and seeking refuge on our road all summer from the traffic madness of Aspen. The death of this animal saddened us. It also registered with us that this death could have been a pedestrian or a bicycle rider — a person.