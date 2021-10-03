CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

For the Birds: Create Bird Habitat, Now

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may already know that loss of habitat is the Number One cause of bird species decline and the direct cause of their exhaustion and death. Since you and I can’t affect most habitat loss directly, it often seems like a hopeless state of affairs. Sure, you can write to your Senator and Representative, but that may be a long-delayed effort.

During the summer of 2019 my wife and I took a trip to Alaska with our adult kids. We encountered many ravens in Dawson City and I was instantly captivated by them and their behavior. Now ravens do make it into Colorado in limited numbers but their main distribution is in the northwest, Canada to Alaska. Rarely are they found in the eastern U.S. I have seen them sparingly in the Cedaredge area. Crows are found throughout most of the U.S. and Canada but not in Alaska.
Birds are racing against the clock here in the Northwoods as they make their way out ahead of the cold weather. For most birds in the area, this migration began in mid-August ahead of the first hard frost, which means that the majority of the birds you're probably used to seeing outside are already a ways away.
It is a busy time for birds in Connecticut. “Whether it’s if the winds blowing from the south, we might be getting some butterflies that are pioneering northwards,” explains Patrick Comins, the executive director for the Connecticut Audubon Society. “Or when every time there’s a cold front, there’s a new crop of migrating birds that comes through.”
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents should keep an eye on the skies in the coming weeks as migratory birds migrate across the UP. With an influx in air traffic as birds head south for winter, Wild Bird Rehabilitator Michelle Anderson says residents should take a look at their windows. Residents...
While living in Humboldt County, CA, I would see Northern Harriers (Circus hudsonius) flying low with their “V” shaped wing formation hunting in the Arcata Bottom on a regular basis. Harriers were a common sight there. The Arcata Bottom, with its open grasslands as far as the eye can see, is prime habitat for the Northern Harrier, and other hawks and falcons. They were easy to identify by their obvious white rump and black-tipped wings.
Birds play a prominent role in Native culture, whether serving as a food source, providing feathers for ceremonial uses and for dress, or in a spiritual capacity. The exhibition Birds: Spiritual Messengers of the Skies examines the roles the winged creatures play in daily life and in art forms, including rock art and pottery. Their prevalent representations on paintings and vessels, as well as vessels shaped in the form of birds, indicate a long-held admiration for our avian friends among Native people that extends from past to present.
"Lifer! Lifer!" Roman Pommerening excitedly pointed to the bright yellow bird flitting through the brush. At just 6 years old, Roman, who has already identified about 100 birds, added the magnolia warbler to his ever-growing list of birds spotted for the first time — or lifers. Roman may have been...
New Canaan residents can bring their bird feeders back outdoors again now that the mysterious bird die-off that started in July has subsided. During the Conservation Commission’s Sept. 9 virtual meeting, Newell Cotton, a member of Friends of Bristow Bird Sanctuary and Wildwood Preserve, provided an update on the strange disease that resulted in a ban on bird feeding.
On a morning in late September, Kestin Thomas stood next to the towering glass facade of the Time Warner building in Manhattan holding a dead bird. The small body was still warm in his hand, but he couldn’t feel the flutter of a heartbeat or the soft puff of breath escaping. He recorded the death on a data sheet, marking the time, day, and location. Then he put the bird in a plastic bag and took it home, leaving it in the freezer for a day before finally dropping the body off at the New York City Audubon Society.
Fall is officially here and, with the weather hopefully cooling down, now is the time to start thinking about planting in the garden again. When deciding what plants to include in your landscape, there is one thing I encourage you to think about, and that is what the plant can do to improve the garden as a whole. A garden is not just the plants we have but an ecosystem that should be cultivated.
Michael Banks of the Friends of the Neches River Wildlife Refuge displays images of a bird painting created by artist Rex Brasher, during the Sept. 25, 2021, opening of the “Rex, Birds, and Viola” exhibit at the Heritage Center of Cherokee County. Here, Banks compares the quality of Brasher’s work with an Audubon Society rendering of the Mississippi Kite. Also present for the exhibit’s opening were the descendants of the Dickinson family, which donated seven original hand-painted images by Brasher.
When I get email comments from readers, they generally fall into one of two broad categories. The first, and more frequent, comment involves helping the reader identify a particular bird that they’ve seen. Because of the widespread availability of smart phones with cameras, the email is generally accompanied by a decent photo that makes the identification pretty straightforward. The second broad category of comments involves descriptive language that I use in the column — and that is anything but straightforward.
A UNC biologist builds a comprehensive online database of North American bird diets. It all started with caterpillars. UNC biologist Allen Hurlbert has long been fascinated with small forest songbirds, many of which peck and gobble caterpillars seasonally. And it was these small packets of protein and fat — perfect for certain birds — that spurred him to create the first comprehensive database of North American bird diets.
Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Annette Prince sidles along the exterior stretch of lobby windows that line a downtown Chicago office building, eyeing a tawny speck on the ground. Suddenly the speck—actually it’s a type of warbler called an ovenbird—lifts off on tiny wings, veering directly into the sheet of glass behind it. Prince makes one artful leap and gently pins the bird against the window with a small green net. Drawing it down to eye level, Prince inspects her new ward before carefully lowering it into a brown paper lunch bag on which she places a sticker with the location, species, and time of capture. “This little guy, he was pretty able-bodied as he moved around,” says Prince. But she errs on the side of caution, deciding to remove the ovenbird from the city for release somewhere safer later on.
There are many different types and species of black birds. They are interesting, awful, distracting, and sometimes aggravating depending on what you are up to in the marsh. I will try to take you on a walk or hunt in our marsh and discuss some of the black birds that we see.
I am up at the crack of dawn these days to walk Samantha! She is a dog who is interested in birding. She watches very closely when one flies overhead or there is chirping in the trees. She seems to know that I am interested in knowing when there are birds in the area. As we amble along, she draws my attention to the wild geese that are flying south and the robins as they fly form tree to tree as they wend their way to warmer climes.
Most people know that Erie is found near the connection to Interstates 79 and 90. What you may not know is that Erie is also a crossroads for literally millions of migratory songbirds. For more than 60 years, a small group on the Peninsula is charged with watching the, twice...
