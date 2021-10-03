Police searching for Chesterfield gunman
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting early this morning in Chester.
Police say shots were fired into an occupied car sometime before 12:45 a.m. near Perdue Springs Loop.Suspect on the run following road rage shooting incident in Chesterfield
There are no reported injuries at this time.
If you have any information, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
