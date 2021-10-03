Police searching for Chesterfield gunman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting early this morning in Chester.

Police say shots were fired into an occupied car sometime before 12:45 a.m. near Perdue Springs Loop.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

