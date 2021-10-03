CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

Police searching for Chesterfield gunman

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZsJl_0cFfIeX100

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting early this morning in Chester.

Police say shots were fired into an occupied car sometime before 12:45 a.m. near Perdue Springs Loop.

Suspect on the run following road rage shooting incident in Chesterfield

There are no reported injuries at this time.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Weather#Perdue Springs Loop
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

1K+
Followers
448
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy