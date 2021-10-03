Toast of Charleston/ Yelp

There's just something about a delicious hot breakfast made of comfort foods that starts your weekend off right. Few things are more classically breakfast (and comforting) than French toast. The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants—and people—all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky.

But we did it anyway.

Ahead, you'll find the best French toast in every state. We took a look at Tripadvisor, Yelp, news sites, and scoured the internet to find out what French toast dishes people are talking about in your state. Below you will find classic takes on the dish, over-the-top dessert-style French toasts, fruit-based creations, and everything other variation you can imagine. If you're feeling ambitious, consider this a guide for your next French toast crawl—because how fun does that sound? Craving more? Check out our list of The Best Pancakes in Every State.

ALABAMA: Ruby Slipper Cafe in Orange Beach

Ruby Slipper Cafe/ Yelp

For a unique twist on French toast, try the Sweet Heat Chicken and French Toast Bites at Ruby Slipper Cafe. The fried chicken pieces are tossed in hot honey and served over the French toast for a sweet and savory dish.

ALASKA: Snow City Cafe in Anchorage

Jo-An O./ Yelp

Snow City Cafe in Anchorage has a few French toast varieties to choose from, but what you need to get is the Stuffed French Toast. It's made with a fresh bakery baguette stuffed with walnut-mandarin orange cream cheese, toasted walnuts, raspberry butter, and syrup. It's the ultimate tangy and sweet indulgence.

ARIZONA: Perk Eatery in Scottsdale

Dwayne O./ Yelp

This restaurant has a couple of French toast selections, but you won't regret the Lemon Curd and Honey Whipped Ricotta French Toast. The warm bread is gooey with a lemony tang, and the strawberries on top add a zing of extra flavor.

ARKANSAS: Nibbles Eatery in Eureka Springs

Syd G./Yelp

Nibbles Eatery's French toast has been described by customers as a cake/pancake/French toast thing, and that's pretty accurate. It's dense but fluffy and incredibly rich—and so delicious.

CALIFORNIA: Tower Cafe in Sacramento

Michael P./ Yelp

Tower Cafe's French toast dish is called the Famous French Toast for a reason. Not only does it come from the restaurant that's been named the best brunch spot in the city several times, but the dish merits every award. The French bread is dipped in the restaurant's secret custard mixture and served with whipped maple butter.

COLORADO: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery in Denver

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery/ Yelp

The OMG French Toast from Snooze, an A.M. Eatery certainly earns its name. It's fresh brioche bread stuffed with mascarpone cheese and topped with vanilla crème, caramel, fresh strawberries, and toasted coconut. OMG indeed.

CONNECTICUT: O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown

Ashlyn D./ Yelp

Come for the Irish flair at O'Rourke's Diner, stay for the Banana Bread French Toast. Their signature warm banana bread is soaked in custard, seared, and then topped with even more bananas and clotted cream. It's perfect for the die-hard banana fan. Try it at home with one of our healthy banana bread recipes.

DELAWARE: Egg in Rehoboth Beach

Kate F./ Yelp

You have to try the Mrs. A's Peanut Butter French Toast at Egg in Rehoboth Beach to even believe how good it is. It's made with peanut butter swirled right in the French toast for maximum flavor.

FLORIDA: Harpoon Harry's in Key West

Dan H./ Yelp

It shouldn't be a surprise that Harpoon Harry's in Key West specializes in key lime French toast. The dish is served quite literally with a slice of key lime pie and whipped cream and fruit sauce on top, so it's a bit like dessert as well! (Here's a recipe for the Easiest Key Lime Pie Ever!)

GEORGIA: Mama's Boy in Athens

Licca K./ Yelp

The Georgia Peach French Toast at Mama's Boy is a Southern classic. It's Luna sweet bread dipped in cinnamon-vanilla custard, then pan-fried and topped with chilled peach compote, whipped cream, candied pecans, and powdered sugar. Yes, it's a lot, and yes, it's delicious.

HAWAII: Koko Head Cafe in Honolulu

Daniel C./ Yelp

Koko Head Cafe's Cornflake French Toast is some of the best you can get in the islands. The bread is coated in cereal crumbs, and the dish is served with bacon, black pepper maple syrup, and frosted flake gelato. It's stunning.

IDAHO: Kneadery in Ketchum

The Kneadery/ Yelp

The Kneadery's French toast is amazing because it's classic done right. They take organic brioche bread and dip it in a cinnamony French toast mixture and sear it to crispy perfection. It's a comforting breakfast when you need it.

ILLINOIS: Tre Kronor in Chicago

Laura H./ Yelp

At this Nordic restaurant, you have to try the Vanilla and Orange French Toast. It's exactly what it sounds like: thick slices of bread dipped in vanilla and cinnamon and served with orange butter. It's rich and delightful in the best way.

INDIANA: Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery in Danville

John M./ Yelp

's specialty is the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. It's a cross between the two popular breakfast foods, which means it's truly the best of both worlds.

IOWA: Gramma's Kitchen in Walcott

Gramma's Kitchen & Checkered Flag/ Yelp

Of course, the French toast at Gramma's Kitchen tastes just like how Grandma made it when you were growing up. It's a classic take on the dish, with Texas toast and a rich custard batter, but the comforting taste of this French toast will have you feeling a lot of nostalgia.

KANSAS: Doo-Dah Diner in Wichita

Doo-Dah Diner/ Yelp

Doo-Dah Diner's "to die for" Banana Bread French Toast starts with, you guessed it, banana bread. Thick—and we mean thick—slices of the bread are coated in a French toast mixture, seared, and served with candied apples, pecans, apple butter, whipped cream, and vanilla molasses syrup. Just step back and take in that stunning dish for a moment.

KENTUCKY: DV8 Kitchen in Lexington

Roxanne H./ Yelp

Don't let the fact that DV8 Kitchen's French toast is served in sticks deter you from the dish. Trust us when we say these sticks are just as good as full-size pieces of bread. Because they're served as sticks, the outside is more crunchy than traditional French toast, which adds a fun textural experience.

LOUISIANA: Surrey's Cafe in New Orleans

Mody S./ Yelp

Surrey's Cafe's Bananas Foster French Toast is stuffed with banana cream cheese and topped with bananas foster. It doesn't get much more banana-fied than this! For more banana flavor, try our 10 healthiest banana recipes.

MAINE: Merriland Farm Cafe in Wells

Lucy F./ Yelp

Merriland Farm Cafe has French toast options that come and go with the seasons, so you might get blueberry, you might get peach, or you might get something else! Each option is stuffed to the brim with deliciousness (cinnamon custard and cream cheese) and is served with plenty of fruit.

MARYLAND: Blue Moon Cafe in Baltimore

Janine T./ Yelp

Are you ready for this? The Blue Moon Cafe has Captain Crunch French Toast on the menu. The bread is coated in cereal for crunch and served with fruit, but if that's not your style, you can also order Churro French Toast.

MASSACHUSETTS: Miss Worcester Diner in Worcester

Daniel R./ Yelp

This diner truly has a little bit of everything, and no matter what breakfast you want, you'll find it here. What you really want to try, though, is, well, any of the French toast varieties. This diner has plenty to choose from, and every single one is delicious. The Crunchy French Toast is a favorite, as is the cinnamon raisin.

MICHIGAN: The Hudson Cafe in Detroit

Kelly T./ Yelp

The Hudson Cafe has a French toast for everyone, but the S'more French Toast is the most nostalgic and comforting option. It's also made with so much chocolate that you don't need to eat anything else all day! The bread is coated with graham crackers and then stuffed with marshmallow fluff and Nutella. It's served with chocolate chips and a chocolate glaze on top.

MINNESOTA: At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe in Duluth

Steve P./ Yelp

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe has a truly unique French toast offering: Cranberry Wild Rice French Toast. It's made from cranberry wild rice bread and served with a house-made stout syrup.

MISSISSIPPI: Le Cafe Beignet in Biloxi

Tiffany B./ Yelp

The French toast at Le Cafe Beignet is custard soaked and served with fruit and a sweet sauce, but when we say sweet, we mean sweet. It's a decadent breakfast for sure and maybe more suited for brunch or even lunch!

MISSOURI: Succotash in Kansas City

Nym N./ Yelp

Succotash created a vegan French toast that you'd never even know doesn't include the traditional ingredients. The dish, called the Modern Elvis, is made with vegan French toast and topped with caramelized bananas, vegan caramel, organic almond butter, and vegan bacon.

MONTANA: Jam! in Bozeman

Annie L./ Yelp

Next time you're in Bozeman, don't miss out on the Stuffed French Toast at Jam! It's made with challah bread (made in-house) and then stuffed with jam-infused mascarpone cream cheese. The French toast is topped with toasted almonds, royal vanilla icing, honey butter, and powdered sugar for the ultimate decadence.

NEBRASKA: Lisa's Radial Cafe in Omaha

Sunyoung K./ Yelp

Lisa's Radial Cafe has regular French toast, which is a great choice, but the Stuffed French Toast is where it's at. The bread is stuffed with a blend of fruit and cream cheese, so it's super-rich and tasty!

NEVADA: Terrace Pointe Cafe in Las Vegas

Debby S./ Yelp

Located at the Wynn hotel on The Strip, Terrace Pointe Cafe is a spot that has delicious Croissant French Toast. The perfect combination of pastry and hearty breakfast, this dish is also served with fruit to balance it out.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Hoaty's in Hampton

Elena R./ Yelp

You can't go wrong with the classic French toast at Hoaty's. It's a no-frills, simple dish that hits the spot on a quiet morning.

NEW JERSEY: George's Place in Cape May

I.M. / Yelp

This staple New Jersey establishment has a couple of French toasts to choose from, but you should absolutely try the Limoncello French Toast. The sourdough bread is topped with limoncello Greek yogurt and fresh berries. We're drooling just looking at it.

NEW MEXICO: Clafoutis in Santa Fe

Foodie F./ Yelp

For a traditional meal, try Clafoutis' regular French toast. Try the restaurant's coconut French toast if you want to feel like you've been whisked away to a tropical island!

NEW YORK: Sadelle's in New York City

Beth P./ Yelp

There's plenty of delicious French toast throughout the state of New York, but the deep-fried French toast at Sadelle's in New York City simply cannot be missed. It's thick and delicious and is, at this point, legendary.

NORTH CAROLINA: Savorez in Wilmington

Lulia G./ Yelp

The Pan Frances at Savorez is French toast with a Latin spin. They take fried Cuban bread and serve it with brown sugar-cinnamon syrup and top it with strawberries, syrup, and whipped cream. The Cuban bread provides a delicious base for this breakfast, and the strawberries add some freshness.

NORTH DAKOTA: Cowboy Cafe in Medora

Betsy H./ Yelp

The French toast at Cowboy Cafe is simply classic. There are no bells and whistles and sometimes that's exactly what you want for breakfast. This will not only satiate your hunger but make you happy while you eat it.

OHIO: Cheapside Cafe in Cincinnati

B.H./ Yelp

The challah French toast at Cheapside Cafe is a hearty meal, to say the least. Thick-cut challah bread is soaked in custard and fried, and then served with candied pecans, whipped butter, and maple syrup.

OKLAHOMA: El Huevo Mexi Diner in Norman

El Huevo Mexi-Diner/ Yelp

El Huevo Mexi Diner's French toast has a unique crust: Frosted Flakes. This gives the French toast a satisfying crunch while you're biting through the caramelized bananas and Mexican chocolate. It's also made with Cuban bread for that Latin flair.

OREGON: Fishtails Cafe in Newport

Fishtails Cafe/ Yelp

The specialty at Fishtails Cafe is the Marionberry French Toast. The bread for the dish is made in-house and it is stuffed with a cream cheese filling. The dish is served with their signature marionberry sauce.

PENNSYLVANIA: Dor-Stop Restaurant in Pittsburgh

Shannon M./ Yelp

This popular spot has plenty of French toast to choose from, and you can't go wrong with any of them. The Raspberry French Toast is especially tasty, with a drizzle of tangy raspberry syrup.

RHODE ISLAND: Corner Cafe in Newport

Kelly B./ Yelp

Another place that makes a variety of French toast dishes is the Corner Cafe. They have a cinnamon, a maple pecan, a Portuguese, and even a multigrain option that's stuffed with bacon. A little something for everyone!

SOUTH CAROLINA: Toast! in Multiple Locations

This local chain should have great French toast since it's the specialty! The go-to option is the Deluxe Stuffed French Toast, made with cinnamon-swirled currant bread that's stuffed with apples or peaches and then deep fried. These are huge!

SOUTH DAKOTA: Colonial House in Rapid City

Marc H./ Yelp

The Caramel Nut French Toast at Colonial House will have you coming back again and again. It's made with soaked and fried sourdough bread topped with a caramel vanilla sauce and pecans. So good!

TENNESSEE: The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge

Godley V./ Yelp

Nestled in Pigeon Forge is The Old Mill, which houses The Old Mill Restaurant. There you'll find the Cinnamon Raisin Pecan French Toast, which is made with cinnamon raisin pecan bread dipped in house-made batter. You can order the dish with regular bread, why would you?

TEXAS: Old West Cafe in Arlington

J.C./ Yelp

This Western-style spot has so many French toast dishes to choose from—12 to be exact—that we simply cannot pick a favorite. Opt for any one of them for your hearty breakfast and your day will be exceptional.

UTAH: Tulie Bakery in Salt Lake City

Bekah C./ Yelp

If you don't get a great French toast at a bakery, something is wrong. Tulie Bakery offers a number of breakfast pastries alongside its Brioche French Toast. This popular dish is made with housemade brioche, whipped creme fraiche, and fresh fruit, which keeps it simple but packed with flavor.

VERMONT: Pingala Cafe in Burlington

Kevin T./ Yelp

Hear us out: Pingala Cafe serves French Toast Puffs … and they're vegan. The French toast—which just looks like regular French toast despite being called a puff—is baked and then served with ginger butter and maple berry compote. (P.S. Guy Fieri loved these too!)

VIRGINIA: Metro29 Diner in Arlington

Tom L./ Yelp

Metro29's French toast is made with challah bread baked in their own bakery, so it's thick and delicious. You can order it with a number of delicious sides, like meat or eggs, but the French toast—which was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives—is the real star of the show.

WASHINGTON: Tibbitts @ Fern Hill in Tacoma

Willis S./ Yelp

Tibbitts Fern Hill changes up its menu seasonally, but any French toast you get here is awesome. One recent offering was Fresh Berry Cheesecake French Toast served bread pudding-style. It's like taking one of your favorite desserts and turning it into breakfast! Another was key lime French toast—again, dessert for breakfast!

WEST VIRGINIA: The French Goat in Lewisburg

The French Goat/ Yelp

At The French Goat, you can indulge in French toast made with orange-vanilla batter. The orange really makes the vanilla flavor shine, and it's the perfect brunch dish.

WISCONSIN: White Gull Inn in Fish Creek

White Gull Inn/ Yelp

The White Gull Inn has a couple of French toasts to choose from, but it boasts that the Door County Cherry Stuffed French Toast was named a favorite by Good Morning America, and we can't argue with that. The dish is stuffed with local cream cheese and cherries and served with locally made syrup.

WYOMING: Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson

Trevor H./ Yelp

The Banana Bread French Toast at Nora's Fish Creek Inn is well-loved among the locals in Wilson, Wyoming. The restaurant makes the breakfast dish from fresh banana bread, which means it's full of warm banana goodness.

