Despite interventions from members of Congress and Pope Francis and a last-minute appeal to the US Supreme Court, Ernest Johnson, 61, was executed in Missouri on 5 October.A public defender for Mr Johnson, who was convicted in the murders of three people nearly three decades ago, argued that the state’s killing of a man with an intellectual disability is unconstitutional.Republican Governor Mike Parson – who championed Missouri as the “most pro-life state” as he advanced anti-abortion legislation – denied Mr Johnson clemency.“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr Johnson received in accordance with...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO