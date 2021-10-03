Why did the Dear Evan Hansen film fail to translate the musical on screen? (Aside from Ben Platt’s age)

If Cats (2019) and Dear Evan Hansen (2021) are anything to go off of, it seems like Hollywood is starting to really fumble the bag when it comes to adapting Broadway musicals as films. Most of the critique on Dear Evan Hansen seems to center around Ben Platt’s age –and to be fair, Ben is absolutely unpassable in the role of a high schooler– but the movie’s failings go far beyond Platt’s miscasting. The truth is, in it’s current form, Dear Evan Hansen would have failed as an adaptation of the stage show even with a more age-appropriate casting because ultimately, the film misses everything about what made the musical so unique.