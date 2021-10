MINNEAPOLIS - Kirk Cousins is off to one of the best starts of his NFL career, and if it weren’t for an overtime fumble and a missed field goal, the Minnesota Vikings would likely be 3-0. Despite the Vikings being just 1-2, Cousins’ confidence is at an all-time high. Through three games, he has 918 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no turnovers. With Dalvin Cook out nursing a bad ankle, Cousins had 323 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO