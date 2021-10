Panamanian singer-songwriter Sech appeared as the latest NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert performer in tandem with the series’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Sech ran through three songs from his latest album 42, including “Playa,” “911,” and “Sal y Perrea.” He performed with a DJ and nine other supporting musicians on vocals, violin, guitar, bass, and drums. The musician dropped 42 in April as a celebration of Panamanian and Black culture. “It all starts from Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in the Major League in history. That impacted me, because when I got into music, maybe I wasn’t seen as the prototype that people...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO