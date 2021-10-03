There's no replacing the horseshoe at Blackthorn Tavern, one of San Francisco's best sports bars
These are fighting words in some parts, but not at Blackthorn Tavern. It’s late afternoon on a Monday, and the Dallas Cowboys are about to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the big TV. A regular at the bar spots another regular and wraps him up in the kind of hug normally reserved for long-lost siblings. They get down to small talk and then turn their attention to the game.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0