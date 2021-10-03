There's no replacing the horseshoe at Blackthorn Tavern, one of San Francisco's best sports bars

Few movies captured the changes in the Bay Area quite like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” Directed by Joe Talbot and starring Jimmie Fails, the 2019 film was a powerful look at the harsh realities of gentrification, but in the broader sense, it explores the myths we tell ourselves about the places that raised us. The film scored dozens of awards and nominations, including winning the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration at Sundance, as well as becoming an indie box office success story, earning $4.6 million on a budget of $2 million.

