iPhone, Galaxy and now your car: Learn how to subscribe to your next vehicle

By Kyle Hyatt, Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't learned about car subscriptions yet, you're in the right place. Just like picking out your new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone, you can subscribe to a brand new car and flip into a new one after a period of time. There aren't any lease agreements, and no auto loans. Rather, these services typically cost more, but include a lot of other services and features like insurance for a flat rate.

