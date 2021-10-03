Yonkers Man Sentenced for 2019 Fatal Stabbing

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Byron Stinson was sentenced on Monday for the 2019 stabbing death of a Yonkers man. Stinson, 39, has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 7.5 years to 15 years in state prison. On August 16, 2021, Stinson was found guilty of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, both felonies, following a three-week jury trial.