CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Copyright Fraud in the 4th Grade

By Dann Alexander
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a popularity contest featuring the three most popular blokes in the grade, not actually competing with each other. Our group of 3 classrooms had two VCR’s. A couple of the popular kids knew how to wire them both up to work together. During movie sessions, they were both given control of the remotes to work them if tracking needed to be adjusted. Working a VCR was not rocket science.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Suspected Texas high school gunman reportedly got welcome home party

The Texas teen who injured four people when he allegedly opened fire at his high school celebrated his release from jail with a twisted welcome home party – even as one of the victims remains in a coma. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who attends Timberview High School in Arlington, posted...
TEXAS STATE
KIFI Local News 8

New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve

The investigation into the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming last month, has uncovered new details about his earlier movements as well as traces of human activity at the nature reserve that's been the focus of a massive search. The post New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright#Vcr#Woolco#Zellers
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wfla.com

Parents of Brian Laundrie spotted leaving North Port home with police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — The parents of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito, were seen leaving their home Thursday morning followed by police officers. According to NBC News, the Laundries left their home alone in a pickup truck at around 8:15 a.m. and returned shortly after...
NORTH PORT, FL
WYFF4.com

Deputies confirm reports of Brian Laundrie sightings in North Carolina

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Several law enforcement agencies say they have received reports ofBrian Laundrie sightings in western North Carolina. Laundrie has not been seen since his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming last month. The latest reports are coming out of Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff's...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Internet sleuths think wanted man is hiding in parents’ backyard

In what may be one of the most far-reaching theories on Brian Laundrie’s disappearance so far, internet sleuths are claiming the fugitive may be hiding in a bunker underneath a flower bed in his parent’s yard.Mr Laundrie is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito, who went missing while the pair were on a road trip together. Her body was discovered at a Wyoming campsite on September 19 and her death was ruled a homicide. Mr Laundrie has been charged with one count of bank fraud, and police identified him as a person...
HOME & GARDEN
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Sorority Suspended Over Racism Allegations as Members Drop Out

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.
COLLEGES
CBS News

TV anchor, meteorologists among those to quit over vaccine mandate

A news anchor on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and a meteorologist in Nebraska are among a handful of Gray Television employees to relinquish their jobs instead of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. An 18-year employee, Meggan Gray gave up her co-hosting role on WLOX-TV's "Good Morning Mississippi" last Thursday, a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lawofficer.com

GoFundMe removes page launched for Texas school shooting suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — A GoFundMe campaign was launched for the benefit of Timothy Simpkins, the suspect in a Texas high school shooting on Wednesday that wounded three people, one critically. GoFundMe management quickly removed the page 24 hours after it was set up by family attorney, Kim T. Cole. It...
TEXAS STATE
KAAL-TV

Florida man guilty of Chauvin lawyer threat in Floyd case

KAAL-TV MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to phoning threats to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old William John Hartnett made the threatening call...
FLORIDA STATE
Grant Piper News

Pressure On Laundrie Family Increases In Florida

Banner flew over the house of Brian Laundrie's parents.momandpaparazzi.com / SplashNews. Brian Laundrie is wanted on federal fraud charges and remains the sole person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. He is still missing after disappearing weeks ago from his parents' home in North Port, Florida. Public anger and frustration continue to build surrounding his disappearance and many believe that his family knows more than they are letting on. The high emotions have led to a near constant presence of protestors outside of the Laundrie home since Brian's disappearance in September.
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Woman Tearfully Reveals What Led To Her Murdering Her Husband

Blake Wolfe was beaten so severely that responders had difficulty determining how he died. Traci Wolfe was convicted of killing her husband, Blake Wolfe, on the morning of Thanksgiving 2012. Now, Traci is talking about what led to a murder so gruesome that responders couldn’t initially determine how the victim died in his bed.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Gabby Petito: Conditions improve in search of fugitive fiancé

The search for the runaway fiancé of Gabby Petito, whose body was found weeks after being reported missing, may proceed more smoothly than before. The search team on the hunt for Brian Laundrie have had a difficult time so far in the Florida natural reserve, where he is thought to be hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy