Copyright Fraud in the 4th Grade

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.

