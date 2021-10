Australia continued their relentless march towards next year's World Cup in Qatar after beating Oman 3-1, notching up a world record 11 consecutive wins in qualifying on Thursday. Kenya-born Awer Mabil scored the opening goal in the ninth minute while Martin Boyle and Mitchel Duke added to the tally in the second half as the Socceroos took charge of Group B in the third and final round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. Australia had coasted through the previous qualifying rounds with eight wins on the trot while Thursday's success against Oman ensured they stayed perfect with three wins from as many matches in the last round. In the process they overtook Mexico, Spain and Germany who scored 10 straight wins during their qualifying campaigns for the 2006, 2010 and 2018 World Cups respectively.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO