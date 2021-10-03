Why we need fare-free public transportation

Earlier last month, I spent two full weeks on public transit across Massachusetts. My mornings started the way they always do; racing to the Blue Line to get my son Mac to daycare on time. Then I kept going. I caught the commuter rail to Worcester, hopped the completely fare-free 41 bus from Lawrence to Lowell, jumped on the ferry from Boston to Hingham, and tried out the electric bikeshare across Springfield. I rode the NB9X bus connecting Fall River and New Bedford and the 28 bus from Roxbury to Mattapan.