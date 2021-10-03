SF's Sir Francis Drake Hotel is under new ownership. What does its future hold?
San Francisco’s iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which has watched over Powell and Sutter streets since 1928, was quietly sold in April. The hotel — a Gothic Revival and Renaissance icon in the city — is famous not only for its historic place on Union Square, but for being the second hotel that Kimpton, a well-known Bay Area brand, bought in its earliest days. The Sir Francis Drake was a staple of San Francisco’s civic life for nearly a century, but the 21-story, 416-room hotel has not reopened since March 2020, during the onslaught of the pandemic.www.chron.com
