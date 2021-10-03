CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

This week in Baton Rouge: boutique sale, festivals and more

By Ava Borskey
LSU Reveille
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake your Sunday sweet at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s socially distanced SugarFest. Cross the bridge to Port Allen to learn all about local culture. See demonstrations of how sugar cane is cut and cane syrup is boiled while live jazz, Cajun and Bluegrass music plays. Learn how to make pralines, chew on some sugar cane samples or play a round of Bourré. SugarFest is a free event open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Allen, LA
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Port Allen, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Bluegrass Music#Fall Festival#Dungeons Dragons#Urec#Rock N Rowe
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy