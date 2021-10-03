This week in Baton Rouge: boutique sale, festivals and more

Make your Sunday sweet at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s socially distanced SugarFest. Cross the bridge to Port Allen to learn all about local culture. See demonstrations of how sugar cane is cut and cane syrup is boiled while live jazz, Cajun and Bluegrass music plays. Learn how to make pralines, chew on some sugar cane samples or play a round of Bourré. SugarFest is a free event open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.