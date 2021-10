Labour’s party conference comes at a key time for Keir Starmer. It is his first live conference since being elected leader in 2020 and it comes at a time of existential crisis for Boris Johnson and the Conservative government. The predicted bad effects of Brexit are now feeding through with food and fuel shortages. And the proposed cuts in benefits are very unpopular. So why has Keir, instead of firing up conference-goers and landing blows on the Tories, chosen to open conference by picking a fight with his own members about constitutional change?

