Pleasantville Goes 4-1, PCM 2-3 at Pleasantville Volleyball Tournament

PCM and Pleasantville competed in the First Annual Pleasantville Volleyball Tournament and Pleasantville finished 4-1 while PCM finished 2-3. The first volleyball tournament at Pleasantville was successful for the home team as the Trojans came away with victories over PCM, Saydel, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, and Colfax-Mingo. Pleasantville’s lone loss in the tournament was against Southeast Warren, who didn’t lose a match all tournament. Pleasantville’s 4-1 record was good enough for second place in the tournament, putting their record at 13-10 overall this season.