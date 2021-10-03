These are America’s 20 tiniest towns.

Visit Ten Planned Towns that Transformed Our Cities and Suburbs. Hosted by Geoffrey Baer, 10 TOWNS THAT CHANGED AMERICA visits ten influential planned towns that transformed our ideas of community. Most cities, towns, and suburbs have evolved organically over time — their design resulting from the disparate actions of individuals. But these ten experimental towns were designed (or redesigned) from the ground up by visionary planners, and ordinary citizens who sought to change the lives of residents using architecture, design, and urban planning. Some of these planners were driven by ideology, others were trying to serve their own financial interests, but all had one thing in common: they believed in the power of our built environment to change the way we live. Featuring interviews with architecture critic Paul Goldberger, historian Francesca Ammon, and architect Robert A.M. Stern, as well as the creators and residents of many of these towns, the program profiles ten towns that have had lasting impact on the way our cities and suburbs are designed. From forward-looking towns such as Greenbelt, Maryland, to Seaside, Florida, a town that tries to recapture the past, from a radical suburb (Riverside, Illinois) to a city with divine inspiration (Salt Lake City, Utah), 10 TOWNS THAT CHANGED AMERICA is an eye-opening look at the evolution of some of the places we call home.

