Houston Astros players told management they didn’t want Justin Verlander to throw out the first pitch against the White Sox, according to a sports radio host. Justin Verlander hasn’t pitched for the Astros since July 24, 2020. He may have had the opportunity to take the mound ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS against the White Sox, in a ceremonial role, at least. His teammates apparently nixed that idea.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO