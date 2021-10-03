Pella Christian goes 3-2 at Greene County Volleyball Tournament, Cross Country prepares for last meet before Conference
The Eagles volleyball team made the long road trip on Saturday to compete in the Greene County Tournament and went 3-2 on the day. Pella Christian defeated Carroll in a hard fought match (21-15, 19-21, 15-11) before sweeping Des Moines Hoover (21-8, 21-9) and Boone (21-9, 21-17) with relative ease. The Eagles two losses came in their first match of the day to the hosts (21-13, 17-21, 11-15) and in the championship match to undefeated #3 in 2A South Hardin (10-21, 21-13, 9-15).
