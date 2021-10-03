Pella Goes 3-2 Against Class 5A Teams at Urbandale Volleyball Tournament
The #10 in 4A Pella volleyball team competed among the land of the giants at the annual Urbandale invitational Saturday, going 3-2 vs. exclusively Class 5A competition. The Dutch swept Des Moines Lincoln (21-16, 21-10), Council Bluffs Lincoln (21-6, 21-7), and #9 in 5A Johnston (25-22, 25-20), and their two losses came to the 3rd ranked in 5A hosts (16-25, 26-24, 11-15) and #4 in 5A Ankeny Centennial (18-21, 12-21).www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0