Personal Record Sets For Knoxville Runners At Steve Johnson Invitational

The Knoxville Cross Country Squads ran at the Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg College in Waverly on Saturday and had several season and personal bests. The girls as a team finished 12th out of 20 teams from a mix of Iowa, Minnesota and other Midwestern states. Norah Pearson, who was only in her second race of the season, led the Panther runners over the line in 24th and earned a medal with a time of 21:21. The Panther boys took 13th out of 24 teams with Seth Walraven finishing 17th running a season best time of 17:20. Runners Joey Hembrook and Faith Roozeboom tell KNIA/KRLS Sports the conference and state qualifying meets are the next big events for the Panthers.