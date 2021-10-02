Bills in the Trenches: Week 4 vs. Houston

We all remember the iconic image that defines the Bills perspective on the 2020 AFC Championship game. Stefon Diggs looking upon the celebratory Kansas City Chiefs, exasperated, exhausted, overwhelmed, hands on his head, and pain in his heart. For so many, that photo is relatable; that memory forever imprinted within our souls. At that time, we all knew that the time for vengeance and redemption would eventually come. When the NFL schedule released, all of Bills Mafia circled this game and the anticipation began in earnest. A spade is a spade and as it stands, this game is not a cliché. It is not a litmus test. It is not a measuring stick. This game is as pure as it gets. It is two elite football teams determining superiority. Two apex predators collide at Arrowhead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO