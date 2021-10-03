The Greek Theatre started with one mysterious UC Berkeley student

Our story begins in 1894 with a UC Berkeley student by the name of Ben Weed. Not much is known about the enigmatic Weed. Was he a class leader? A prankster? A naturalist? History has buried nearly all traces of him. But his name remains in the folklore of Berkeley as the student who started what is known now as the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre. (SFGATE’s parent company is Hearst Corp. William Randolph Hearst has been dead for 70 years and did not tell us to write this story.)