Video Games

eShop Selects

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember was another cracking month for new releases on the Switch eShop, with plenty of new offerings that are worthy of your time. These awards aim to celebrate the best of Nintendo's digital store, giving some love and attention to the games that could so easily be missed in the Switch's ever-growing library.

My Nintendo News

Nintendo Switch eShop charts (25th September 2021)

The latest charts are now in from the Nintendo eShop giving a good indication of what games people are purchasing and playing on their Nintendo Switch system. The top game this week is the amusingly bizarre WarioWare: Get It Together! followed by Activision Blizzard’s Diablo II remaster. With regards to download only titles it’s the Diablo II remaster getting the most attention which is swiftly followed by popular indie title, Eastwood. Here’s the top ten eShop charts:
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Glyph is 20 percent off this week on Nintendo eShop and Steam

The fast-paced platformer Glyph is going on sale this week on the Nintendo eShop and Steam. Glyph, a game produced by Bolverk Games, has received numerous positive reviews since its debut on the Nintendo Switch. Following the release of the Switch version, to which we dedicated an article, the Glyph community has grown significantly in recent weeks, prompting Bolverk Games to take advantage of this exponential rise in popularity by providing a limited-time discount on both platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Square Enix Now Hosting Tokyo Game Show eShop Sale, Up To 60% Off Select Games

Square Enix is back with some fancy deals for Switch owners!. The company is now hosting a new Tokyo Game Show sale for their games on the Switch and 3DS eShop – from now until 4 October 2021. The sale will offer up to 60% off titles such as Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!, SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions, and even offers discounts for newer titles such as NEO: The World Ends with You.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Bargain Roundup: Square Enix lineup discounts on Switch eShop

Not content with the 300 games on sale during Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale? Well good news, Square Enix also is running an eShop sale this week with pretty much their entire Switch catalogue discounted. This includes the recently released Neo: The World Ends with you. The sale is on now and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eshop#Nintendo#Steel Assault#Espgaluda Ii#Eu#Chucklefish Developer#Pixpil Games Release Date#Eastward
nintendosoup.com

Another Monster Hunter Franchise Sale Now Live On Eshop, Up To 70% Off Select Titles

Capcom is hosting another Monster Hunter Franchise sale on the Switch and 3DS eshop. The sale runs until October 3rd 2021 (11:59 pm PT) and sees 50-70% off on various Switch and 3DS Monster Hunter titles, including Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and more! The various DLC packs released for Monster Hunter Rise are also on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Typhoon Gal arrives on Switch eShop as part of Arcade Archives

Another week, another Arcade Archives title from Hamster – this time around, players can pick up Typhoon Gal, also known as Onna Sanshirou. Typhoon Gal is a beat ’em up title originally published by Taito in 1985. Here is a short blurb on the game:. Players control martial-arts challenger Yuki...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo eShop needs a major makeover to get rid of false advertising and glitchy Switch games

Over the past few weeks, I've purchased several digital games from the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, roughly half of them have been incredibly glitchy, like Baldo The Guardian Owls and Sonic Colors Ultimate. Both games have since received updates post-launch. However, this has not fixed all of the issues players experience, and in the case of Baldo, the patch still hasn't made the game fully playable. For someone who purchased either game on opening week, I feel like I've been ripped off. I'm not usually one to spend a lot of time on the eShop, but this repeated disappointment made me take a long look at it and realize that it is not only dated but it's filled with so much false advertising that it makes me question Nintendo's credibility.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Point & Click Sale live on the Switch eShop

Select indie developers have come together to host a special sale on the Switch eShop known as “The Point & Click Sale”. Fans can save up to 76 percent on a variety of titles. Below is the full lineup:. Unavowed (15% off) – An paranormal urban fantasy with light RPG...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

This Week (October 1) on Switch eShop: Nickelodeon and TGS

Wow, an eShop write-up that actually starts on the first day of the month. I don’t think it has happened before. Well, anyway this week Japan’s biggest gaming event Tokyo Game Show 2021 is currently ongoing until October 3 so aside from the usual new releases a bunch of Japanese games is also on sale on the Switch eShop. Let’s check this week’s deals and new games you can download for your Nintendo Switch.
FIFA
IGN

Daily Deals: Discounts on Nintendo eShop Cards, Gaming PCs & More

This Saturday has brought with it a nice mix of deals. Nintendo eShop cards are discounted over at Newegg, saving you $5 per card. It's a nice little discount and can really add up if stacked with other deals when you go to purchase a game. The preorders for Final Fantasy Origins are now available at Best Buy if you want to lock down a copy well in advance. Gaming PCs at Newegg are also slashed in price, and a few nice household deals can be found further below!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo UK Releases eShop Highlights Video For September 2021

Catching up with all the new digital titles that hit Nintendo Switch last month? Here’s a quick refresher!. Nintendo UK has shared a new highlights video featuring some games that debuted digitally on Nintendo Switch in September 2021. These include Eastward, Golf Club Wasteland, and more!. Check it out below:
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Europe’s top 15 downloads on the Switch eShop for September 2021

In a recent news post sent out to Switch owners, Nintendo provided a listing of the top 15 European eShop downloads for September 2021. Diablo II: Resurrected makes a strong debut at #1, with WarioWare: Get It Together! right behind. Castlevania Advance Collection also appears in the top ten. The...
FIFA
Nintendo Life

PSA: Please Don't Forget To Transfer Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island To Your Switch OLED

While Nintendo supports data transfer from console to console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is different. You can only save one island to a single system, so the island data is treated somewhat differently to typical save data. It also cannot be saved using Nintendo Switch Online's cloud backup service. Instead, you need to use a special transfer tool to move the island from one console to another – and guess what we forgot to do?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Metroid Dread, Disco Elysium, Tetris Effect Connected

Here are this week’s eShop updates, directly to you!. Metroid Dread – Suit up as intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran and battle your way out from the depths of a mysterious alien world plagued by a mechanical menace. While you investigate a mysterious transmission that shows the lethal X Parasite, you’ll need to avoid the nightmarish E.M.M.I. – Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifiers. These agile robots won’t hesitate to destroy you … and they’re just one of the many dangers you’ll face. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way to the surface through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet. The Metroid Dread game will be available on Oct. 8.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Rune Factory 5 Physical And Limited Editionsd Now Up For Pre-Order

Rune Factory 5 has a release date of March 25th, 2022, which means that it missed out on the tussle between Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town and Harvest Moon: One World earlier this year, but nevertheless, RF5 is trying to get in on the competition for Cutest Pre-Order Plush.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Fan Spotted Filming Bring Me The Horizon Concert With A Nintendo 3DS

You don't see many Nintendo 3DS systems out and about these days, but when they do pop up, it seems they really show up in style. Nintendo's last-gen portable was arguably one of the best handheld consoles ever for making you want to take it with you wherever you go. Thanks to its StreetPass and SpotPass functionalities, where walking past other fans also carrying a 3DS netted you rewards, we were forever taking our machine with us on walks, on public transport, and wherever we could, all in the hopes of crossing paths with someone new.
VIDEO GAMES

