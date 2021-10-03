eShop Selects

Over the past few weeks, I've purchased several digital games from the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, roughly half of them have been incredibly glitchy, like Baldo The Guardian Owls and Sonic Colors Ultimate. Both games have since received updates post-launch. However, this has not fixed all of the issues players experience, and in the case of Baldo, the patch still hasn't made the game fully playable. For someone who purchased either game on opening week, I feel like I've been ripped off. I'm not usually one to spend a lot of time on the eShop, but this repeated disappointment made me take a long look at it and realize that it is not only dated but it's filled with so much false advertising that it makes me question Nintendo's credibility.

