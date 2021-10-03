CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 file photo, Watford's head coach Xisco Munoz during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at the Tottenham Stadium in London, England, in London. England. Watford fired Xisco Munoz on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season. (AP Photo/Leila Coker, File)

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired Xisco Munoz after less than a year in charge on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard is the 14th manager to leave the club in a decade. His dismissal came with Watford 14th in the standings with seven points from the opening seven games — the last a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving,” Watford said.

The 41-year-old former Valencia and Real Betis winger took charge at Vicarage Road last December after previously coaching Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia.

He guided Watford back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season. Watford, which is owned by the Italian Pozzo family, said the appointment of a new manager was “imminent.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

