CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon for the first time

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOimB_0cFfD9LE00
1 of 10

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men’s London Marathon for the first time on Sunday and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race.

The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in two hours, four minutes and one second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchuma of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third.

Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defense of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.

There were Swiss winners of the wheelchair races with Marcel Hug claiming his third men’s title in London, while Manuela Schär triumphed for the second time in the women’s race.

It was the first full-scale staging of the London Marathon in more than two years due to the pandemic, with around 40,000 runners joining some of the world’s best on the route from Blackheath in southeast London to The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in the center of the city.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

London Marathon 2021: Start time, route, odds and everything you need to know

The London marathon is back and it takes place on Sunday with athletes and the public ready to take on the 26-mile beast.Among the athletes is Brigid Kosgei who says she is well prepared for the race in which she is arguably favourite to win.She said: “First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in the Olympics last month, my body was still very tired but I did a lot of preparation to correct this.“After the Olympics I went and...
SPORTS
newschain

Accountant aims to beat fastest panda time at London Marathon

An accountant is hoping to become the fastest person to run a marathon dressed as a panda when he takes on the London course in fancy dress for prostate cancer. Hayden Harbud, 45, from Worcester Park, in Surrey, decided to dress as a giant panda to help raise awareness of the disease after the death of his close friend and the diagnosis of his father.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Hug
Person
Manuela Schär
BBC

London Marathon 2021: Junior doctor Phil Sesemann first British male to finish

What a way to celebrate your birthday - and your marathon debut. Junior doctor Phil Sesemann turned 29 on Sunday and marked the occasion with a remarkable seventh-place finish in the London Marathon. Sesemann, who trains with a dog called Kipchoge and describes himself as an "occasional GB distance athlete"...
WORLD
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu falls to defeat in first outing since US Open triumph

The question on most lips as Emma Raducanu returned to competition for the first time since her startling US Open victory was exactly how she would adjust to her new status as a grand slam champion. With major success inevitably comes increased and often unwanted expectation, as well a target on the back as players fight for the newest, biggest win.
TENNIS
CBS Boston

Chris Nikic, First Athlete With Down Syndrome To Finish Ironman Triathlon, Ready To Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — At just 22 years old, Chris Nikic has already accomplished something very few others dream about: finishing an Ironman triathlon. And he’s the first with down syndrome to do it. Last year, Chris swam 2.4 miles in the Panama City, Fla., competition, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles. And it was not easy. At one point, he was bitten by a swarm of ants along the course. “I had bad bites on my legs,” Chris told WBZ-TV. His father Nik continued the conversation. “He stopped for nutrition and stepped on a pile of ants,” said Nik. “He was essentially running with poisonous...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Kenya#Uk#Ap#Swiss
The Independent

Emma Raducanu hungry for more success as she looks to move on from US Open win

Emma Raducanu is hungry for more success as she looks to move on from her US Open victory in Indian Wells.The 18-year-old will play her first match since that fairy-tale run in New York in the early hours of Saturday morning when she takes on Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Californian desert.It is a measure of Raducanu’s new-found fame not just in the UK but across the world that she has been chosen to headline the night session at one of the biggest events on the WTA and ATP Tours.Just in 👀 A blockbuster night session awaits this Friday in...
TENNIS
CBS Chicago

Abbott 5K Supports A Great Cause, Prepares Participants For Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Abbott 5k is underway as the 3.1 mile race prepares those running in this weekend’s Chicago Marathon. The race started at 7:30 a.m. Saturday – runners and fans of the Chicago marathon can preview sections of that course and run past iconic downtown landmarks. An inspiration for women and young girls – Olympian and New York City marathon champion Shalane Flanagan had a meet and greet with at least 10 girls and their running buddies just before the race. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei spoke with the marathoner about the meeting and participating in the race. “With girls on the run, they’re...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy