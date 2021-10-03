CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Game Today: Giants vs New Orleans Saints injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants aim for their first win of the season, Sunday afternoon in Week 4 of the NFL Season at the New Orleans Saints. The Giants (0-3), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and running back Saquon Barkley, take on the New Orleans Saints (2-1), led by quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara, and safety Malcolm Jenkins, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 (10/3/2021) at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 4 of the NFL Season at 1 p.m. on FOX.

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
New Orleans Saints backup running back Tony Jones Jr. had to be carted off the field on Sunday due to an ankle injury. As of now, he’s currently expected to be sidelined three-to-four weeks. With Jones out for at least the next few weeks, the Saints worked out a plethora...
Saints vs Giants Thursday Injury Report

While the injury bug hit the New Orleans Saints early this season, it's not as bad as some other teams around the league. Although starting left tackle Terron Armstead and center Erik McCoy are still unable to practice due to injuries, the overall list is shorter than it was prior to the week 2 loss in Carolina.
Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, Week 4: Live updates

The 0-3 New York Giants have been good at only one thing so far this season — finding ways to turn winnable games into infuriating losses. On Sunday, the Giants are on the road against the New Orleans Saints, and the expectation is that the misery will continue for the Giants.
Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs New Orleans Saints Odds and Prediction for Week 4 NFL Game

Following a pair of heartbreaking losses, the Giants aim for their first win of the season Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Giants (0-3), led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, seek their first win of the season, against the New Orleans Saints (2-1), led by quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara, in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 (10/3/21) at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans, LA, in a 1 p.m. kickoff on FOX.
Washington Football Team: Paging William Jackson III

For the better part of the 21st century, the New Orleans Saints were defined by their explosive offense. With Sean Payton designing the plays, and with Drew Brees running the show, the Saints could always be counted on to put points on the board. When their defense performed well, they were consistent Super Bowl contenders. But things have changed quite a bit for this week’s Washington Football Team opponent in 2021.
