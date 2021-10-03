Giants Game Today: Giants vs New Orleans Saints injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel
The Giants aim for their first win of the season, Sunday afternoon in Week 4 of the NFL Season at the New Orleans Saints. The Giants (0-3), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and running back Saquon Barkley, take on the New Orleans Saints (2-1), led by quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara, and safety Malcolm Jenkins, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 (10/3/2021) at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 4 of the NFL Season at 1 p.m. on FOX.gmenhq.com
