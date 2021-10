The Grafton Public Library will open the lobby at the accessible entrance off Upton Street for materials return and pickup of reserved materials beginning Monday, Oct. 4. Patrons will be notified by email that their materials are ready and will have one week from notification date to pick materials up during regular operating hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.