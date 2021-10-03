Concert to celebrate the inauguration of Saint Mary's College President Katie Conboy
Katie Conboy will be formally installed as the 14th president of Saint Mary’s College on Saturday, Oct. 9. As members of the tri-campus community, Notre Dame faculty, staff and students are invited to attend a concert that evening in her honor. World-class Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Catherine Russell and her trio will perform one set at 7:30 p.m. in O'Laughlin Auditorium at Saint Mary's College. (Click for a campus map.) You are welcome to bring a guest. This is a free but ticketed event and reservations are required. To reserve tickets, email events@saintmarys.edu or call 574-284-4905.ndworks.nd.edu
Comments / 0