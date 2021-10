People gravitate toward true crime — and true-crime podcasts in particular — because having a theory makes them feel like they’re a part of a “community,” as Charles puts it. Fans who think of themselves as experts have been a toxic part of the true-crime space for years, with its peak in 2015 when Netflix’s Making a Murderer — a heavily biased documentary that erased the victim and her family’s perspective — inspired galaxy-brained theories online and confusing thirst for the defendant’s lawyers (what a time to be alive). This category of true-crime fandom is why Only Murders in the Building is a podcast in the first place: Charles, Mabel, and Oliver created it because they felt like being fans somehow made them experts. But now their inexperience is biting them in the ass — they’ve gotten major parts of the story wrong.

