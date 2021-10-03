CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Riot confirms civics neglect

By Bruce Sawochka, Portage
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Trump cannot be entirely blamed for the events of Jan. 6. The seeds of this insurrection were planted in 2001, with the No Child Left Behind Act. The No Child Left Behind Act was passed overwhelmingly by both Democrats and Republicans. Its goal was every child could achieve at the same levels and would be assessed yearly using universal standardized testing. The testing success levels would be used to rate and grade each school, holding the school solely accountable for a child’s achievement.

