South Sydney seemingly had it coming. They had it coming 16 minutes in when four defenders mustered all they had to halt 97kg of pure Brian To’o muscle mere inches short of their line. So too in the 19th, when their defence was stretched and then snapped by Matt Burton and Nathan Cleary ensured the match’s opening four points became six. And even in the 22nd, after Cody Walker pulled an equalising try out of nothing, the Brisbane air was already whispering that this might well be Penrith’s night.

RUGBY ・ 7 DAYS AGO