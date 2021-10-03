CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Community Newsletter: Ableism in autism research

By Chelsey B. Coombs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. This week, we focus on conversations around a paper from Monique Botha, an autistic postdoctoral research fellow in psychology at the University of Stirling in Scotland. The emotional report offers an autoethnographic account of Botha’s experiences, going beyond conversations about participatory research to explore how autistic researchers are themselves treated.

