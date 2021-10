San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught 4 passes for 40 yards on 11 targets in a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle was unable to produce much, but he drew double-digit targets for the first time this season and finished second on the team with a 27 percent target share. The top-tier tight end has seen 20 targets over the last two weeks after totaling nine in the first two games. However, Kittle was only targeted three times after halftime on Sunday once Jimmy Garoppolo had been replaced by Trey Lance due to a calf injury. Deebo Samuel drew a team-high eight targets from Lance and Mohamed Sanu was second with four. Garoppolo expects to be out multiple weeks, so Lance is the likely starter for Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO