Jets challenge in Week 4 is not getting crushed by Titans star Derrick Henry

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

All eyes have been on Zach Wilson this season as the rookie tabbed to be Gang Green’s next franchise quarterback has gotten off to a rough start.

He’s thrown seven interceptions with just two touchdowns as the Jets have started a third straight season with an 0-3 mark.

As the Jets prepare to host the Titans (2-1) on Sunday in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, they hope they can get the second overall pick on track and that he can lead them to the season’s first win.

But securing a victory this weekend will be less about Wilson and more about who wins the battle on the ground.

From the Titans perspective, that’s the base of their offense: ride the Derrick Henry train. And the way the injury report is looking, the Titans will be without star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. So they’re going to ride the two-time Pro Bowl back Sunday afternoon.

For the Jets, they want to be a run-first team but haven’t committed to it, which has led to Wilson struggling in the first month of his pro career. This is a good week to get the run game going because Sunday won’t be a shootout. Gang Green needs to fully commit to running the ball.

KING HENRY VS. THE DEFENSE

There’s a reason why Derrick Henry is called “King Henry.” The former Alabama star has rushed for 4,979 yards over the past 50 games and is the best running back in the NFL.

Henry became the eighth running back in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark last season when he powered his way to 2,027 yards.

The 6-3, 247-pound bruiser is keeping that same energy in 2021 as he leads the league in rushing (353 yards), and Tennessee is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (159.3).

It’s going to take a monumental effort to slow Henry down in the eyes of Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“It’s going to be a collective thing, 11 guys,” Ulbrich said Thursday. “You got to play great up front, which is obviously a huge component of it, but you got to get 11 hats to the ball. You have to assume that he’s going to break a tackle. You can never assume that the man is going to make it. And I think you got to be aggressive.”

It’ll start with the Jets defensive line controlling the line of scrimmage and the linebackers shooting the gaps to limit the runs. Henry will still have success at times, but they can’t allow him to run wild. If that happens, Gang Green can kiss their chances goodbye.

Here are two tendencies to look for with the Titans and Henry.

The Titans are lethal when they run out of 12 personnel (one RB, two TEs). They’re averaging a blistering seven yards a pop for 197 yards and they run out of that formation 35% of the time, according to Next Gen Stats.

The other tendency is they love running outside the tackles, especially to the left. They’ve run Henry outside the left tackle 42.5% of the time for 202 yards, most in the NFL in both categories.

Shaq Lawson, Bryce Huff and Tim Ward take the majority of the left defensive end snaps. So that means they will have to knock back Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan more plays than not.

Ulbrich believes the best approach will be to “really attack him, I think that’s the best way to go.”

If the Titans get their run game going then they will go play action with Ryan Tannehill, who’s very effective in those situations (16-for-22 for 242 yards, averaging 11 yards per attempt).

“We’ve got to step up to the challenge, we’ve got to bring our hard hats and get ready to stop the run, set a line of scrimmage, set the wall,” head coach Robert Saleh said Friday, “and then take care of their play action pass and boot game, which is one of the better ones in football.”

Saleh described Henry earlier in the week as “an offensive lineman carrying the football. He’s a load.”

The Jets also need to keep the Titans out of third and short situations because they’re almost automatic when they hand it to Henry. They’ve converted eight first downs on nine carries, third best in the NFL.

Putting it in Tannehill’s hands equals better results. He’s completing just 51.9% of his passes on third down — 10th worst in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats — and has thrown two touchdowns with three interceptions for a passer rating of 51.1 (fifth worst).

The Jets allowed the Broncos to rush for 120 yards last week. If they let that happen this week against the Titans, get ready for a winless team when Gang Green jets to London in Week 5.

RUN THE DAMN BALL MIKE

Wilson isn’t playing well, so what do you do to help the rookie quarterback?

Run. The. Rock.

The Jets haven’t been committed to running the ball. They’re 29th in both rushing attempts per game (20) and yards per game (80). There’s little balance as they’re averaging 35 pass attempts.

That’s not good enough.

The Titans have a good run defense — allowing 100 yards per game (11th best) — but Gang Green needs to do everything they can to try and establish the run. That will take pressure off of Wilson.

Last week against the Broncos, the Jets only ran the ball 13 times. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur took the blame for that issue.

“We got ourselves a little bit behind and when you get behind, especially against a Vic Fangio defense, all of a sudden they’re just playing shell,” LaFleur said. “They could care less about the keepers, they could care less about the play-pass, they want you to dink and dunk and try to run the ball a little bit. Got away from the run too early, that’s on me. I got to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Throughout the offseason the discussion centered around being a run-first offense to utilize the play-action game. That was supposed to work well with Wilson because of his athleticism, accuracy and his quick decision making.

But we’ve been bamboozled. Wilson only has 22 play-action pass attempts, 11th fewest in the NFL. Lafleur cited the flow of the Panthers and Broncos games.

“You’d love to run more play-action, but in the first game and the last game, the game kind of got away from us a little bit,” LaFleur said. “I still got to do a better job of obviously putting these guys in a position where it’s not going to be just a drop back world the whole time, because I don’t care who you are, that is extremely hard to function on a week-to-week basis.”

This needs to be the week where the run game and the play-action game come together. It’ll only benefit the rookie quarterback.

