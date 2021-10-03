Sick of downtown gridlock? Wait until busy corner gets 11,000 more cars a day, mayor warns

Traffic backs up near Searstown in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. A new megaproject planned for the site will bring an extra 11,000 daily car trips to a part of town that already experiences extreme congestion. Susan Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Get ready for hellish traffic to move like a glacier through gridlocked downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Think it’s bad now? It’ll get even worse when a blockbuster five-tower megaproject replaces Searstown, critics say.

Mayor Dean Trantalis tried to sound the alarm last week, but was a lone voice among colleagues at a recent city commission meeting.

“We’re begging for trouble,” said Trantalis, warning commissioners of dire consequences if the towers go up along Sunrise Boulevard and Federal Highway, a notoriously busy intersection.

“Traffic is already a nightmare at that location,” the mayor said. “It’s nothing but a whirlpool of congestion. Right now the project’s traffic report shows more than 11,000 cars a day coming from that site and almost 1,000 trips per hour at peak times. That is scandalous.”

Trantalis last week implored his colleagues to put the project on pause by sending it to a commission vote to keep it from moving forward at the current scale.

“Imagine 800 cars coming out at 8 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “In addition to all the other cars that are traveling around.”

But his pleas went nowhere. That means the $400 million project, which has already gotten required approvals from city staff, is full steam ahead.

Courtney Crush, attorney for developer RK Centers, says the project could break ground as soon as mid-2023.

The sleek new building will transform the antiquated Searstown plaza , which sees little traffic these days. But all those extra apartments, offices, shops and restaurants will add an extra 11,000 car trips every day to busy downtown streets.

Here’s what’s coming:

Two 30-story towers and a 15-story tower with 819 apartments are slated for the 5.5-acre Searstown site at 901 N. Federal Highway , along with shops, offices and a two-story restaurant.

A 15-story hotel with 192 rooms, restaurants and a café with outdoor seating would rise on a 1-acre parcel across the street at 550 NE Ninth St .

And 135 loft and studio apartments plus shops, restaurants and a 10,000-square-foot art studio would fill a 15-story tower on a 1-acre site next door at 450 NE Ninth St.

‘Begging for disaster’

Saying yes to a project of that scale, Trantalis argues, is a mistake.

“We already have high traffic counts and frustrated drivers who pass through that area,” he said. “And to allow 11,000 more cars a day to the mix is just begging for disaster.”

The new towers will perch on the northern edge of Flagler Village, dominating a busy corner where Sunrise Boulevard connects with Federal Highway.

To help reduce backups on major roads, almost every entrance and exit will be on local roads, Crush said. The design calls for no entrances or exits on Sunrise Boulevard and only one on Federal Highway.

To help with traffic flow, a longer turn lane will be added on Sunrise Boulevard. Federal Highway will get extra turn lanes as well.

But neighbor Holly Locke was horrified by the prospect of another 11,000 cars traveling through such a busy intersection.

“It’s going to be too much,” she told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “This place is going to be unbearable. It’s already a nightmare.”

Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis says she plans to avoid that corner, just like she does now.

The project already sailed through approval from city staffers on Fort Lauderdale’s Development Review Committee.

But the mayor and two commissioners — Steve Glassman and Ben Sorensen — wanted the project to come up for public discussion last week.

The mayor, however, was the only one to say it should be subjected to greater scrutiny with a commission vote. But in the end, he was tilting at windmills.

Not a peep from critics

Glassman, whose district includes Flagler Village, says one reason he wanted the project brought to the commission was to give the public a chance to comment.

But, he noted, not a soul came to City Hall to protest the project.

“Not a peep,” he told a reporter.

A massive crowd did descend on City Hall earlier that day to speak out about another project — a developer’s controversial plan to build a concert hall and food market in Flagler Village on taxpayer-owned land slated for a park . Many headed home after the debate, which dragged on a long six hours.

“I think people are picking their battles,” said Leann Barber, president of the Flagler Village Civic Association. “We’re exhausted.”

Barber suggested the city do a better job of vetting supersized projects with the potential to overwhelm neighborhoods and surrounding streets.

“It’s not up to residents to be micromanaging and objecting to private development,” she said. “The city should be overseeing these projects. The commissioners are supposed to be protecting the quality of life for the residents. And they’re just saying, ‘Too bad. If you don’t like it, leave.’”

Glassman has his own theory on why there was a lack of naysayers marching into City Hall to protest the developer who wants to raze Searstown. Glassman suggests it’s because the development team spent months getting buy-in from surrounding neighborhoods.

Trantalis thinks there’s another reason.

“I don’t think this is on anyone’s radar yet,” he said.

Bob Casullo, who lives in a high-rise condo at the beach, hadn’t heard about the project until getting a call from a reporter.

“They’re putting all that on that little corner?” he said. “It’s overcrowded as it is. This is just going to make it worse.”

Commissioner Robert McKinzie defended the project, saying most of the “culprits” who’ll be flooding the roads to get there will be coming from somewhere else.

Sorensen says he felt comfortable with the plan — comfortable enough not to flag it for a commission hearing.

‘Make it painful’

A frustrated Trantalis recalled a transportation expert once telling city leaders they’d have to “make it painful” on the roads to force commuters to seek out other ways of getting around.

“I guess this is allowing the city to experience more pain ,” Trantalis said.

At the meeting, the city’s traffic consultant told commissioners the project does not “significantly impact” any nearby intersections.

Trantalis questioned that.

“So you don’t think that 800 cars an hour will impact the street traffic during rush-hour traffic?” he asked.

Straight-faced, the consultant answered: “Correct.”

Trantalis hung his head and let out a frustrated laugh.

“At some point we need to realize our roads can’t handle all this extra traffic,” he said. “Whenever we do neighborhood surveys, for all the years I’ve been on this commission, the number one problem that’s always pointed out is traffic. It’s been that way since forever.”

J.J. Hankerson, president of the neighboring Progresso Village Civic Association, backs the project but agrees some will hate the extra traffic.

“It is what it is,” he said. “The project looks nice but the price we pay is more traffic. People may go in the other direction, find another route. But some people are going to want to come.”

That would be Harvey Yampolsky, who lives a few blocks away in Victoria Park on the east side of Federal Highway.

He’s not worried about extra traffic.

“We can’t stop development because of gridlock,” he said. “That corner has always been ridiculous.”

When the project gets built, he plans to shop and dine there. But he won’t get there by car.

He plans to find another way to roll: “I’ll walk.”

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan