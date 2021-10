IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA. The Sheriff of CLEVELAND County, Oklahoma, Greetings:. You will take notice that the Plaintiff, DISCOVER BANK, filed its petition in the District Court of CLEVELAND County, Oklahoma, against the above-captioned Defendant, JADEN A. SMITH, seeking a money judgment against Defendant, JADEN A. SMITH in the amount of $7675.87, with post-judgment interest at the statutory rate, and costs of this action, and unless Defendant answers said petition on or before the 13th day of December, 2021, said petition will be taken as true and judgment will be rendered for Plaintiff for $7675.87, with post-judgment interest at the statutory rate, and costs of this action.

