What to Watch on Sunday: New movies tonight from Hallmark and Lifetime

By Brooke Cain
heraldsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall the Midwife (8 p.m., PBS NC) - In the Season 10 premiere, Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner clash over whether to provide a private care service; a distressing birth raises fears of another Thalidomide case. Sex, Lies and Murder (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A young man hatches a devious...

