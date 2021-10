Named for the Gold Rush era and the prospectors that helped put San Francisco on the map of the United States, the 49ers are one of the most storied and respected teams in the NFL. From Joe Montana to Jerry Rice and beyond, the team has produced many legendary players. Loyal 49ers fans jump at the chance to get tickets to Levi's Stadium for every home game. Decked out in red and gold, they are both energetic and loyal to the five-time Super Bowl Championship team.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO